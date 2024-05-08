Wyndham Clark betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Wyndham Clark, the previous winner in this tournamanet after carding -19 on the par-71 course at Quail Hollow Club in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, NC, May 9-12.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Clark has entered the Wells Fargo Championship three times of late, with one win. His average score has been -9, and his average finish has been 22nd.
- Clark won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, with a score of -19.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Clark's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|1
|67-67-63-68
|-19
|5/6/2021
|43
|71-72-73-70
|+2
|5/2/2019
|MC
|74-75
|+7
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top five three times over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Clark has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
- Clark has averaged 316.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Clark is averaging 4.218 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark is averaging 10.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.530 (14th) this season, while his average driving distance of 312.2 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 39th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.394, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Clark has delivered a 0.679 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him ninth on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|312.2
|316.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.42%
Clark's best finishes
- Clark has played 10 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with four top-five finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Clark, who has 1892 points, currently ranks second in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.302 (he finished 31st in that event).
- Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.585 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951 (he finished third in that tournament).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.917, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.530
|2.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.394
|1.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.176
|1.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.679
|4.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.780
|10.018
Clark's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-71-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|1
|64-67-69-70
|-10
|600
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|68-67-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|68-73-71-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|338
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.