PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Wyndham Clark, the previous winner in this tournamanet after carding -19 on the par-71 course at Quail Hollow Club in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, NC, May 9-12.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Clark has entered the Wells Fargo Championship three times of late, with one win. His average score has been -9, and his average finish has been 22nd.
    • Clark won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, with a score of -19.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Clark's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023167-67-63-68-19
    5/6/20214371-72-73-70+2
    5/2/2019MC74-75+7

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top five three times over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Clark has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
    • Clark has averaged 316.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark is averaging 4.218 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark is averaging 10.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Clark .

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.530 (14th) this season, while his average driving distance of 312.2 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 39th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.394, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Clark has delivered a 0.679 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him ninth on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance6312.2316.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.44%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%27.47%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.42%

    Clark's best finishes

    • Clark has played 10 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with four top-five finishes.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Clark, who has 1892 points, currently ranks second in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.302 (he finished 31st in that event).
    • Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.585 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.917, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5302.880
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3941.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.1761.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.6794.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.78010.018

    Clark's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-71+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-71-70-76-164
    June 15-18U.S. Open164-67-69-70-10600
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-67-67-66-1227
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2568-67-70-70-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship3368-73-71-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6670-76-70-68+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-71-68-69-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship368-67-68-65-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1976-73-71-70+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2971-68-71-63-1948
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-68-69-1714
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am172-67-60-17700
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-65-66-75-612
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-66-71-70-10400
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-65-70-69-19358
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-68-72-66-424
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage372-66-66-65-15338

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.