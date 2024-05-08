Wyndham Clark betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

Clark has finished in the top five three times over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Clark has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.

Clark has averaged 316.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Clark is averaging 4.218 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.