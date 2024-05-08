Kevin Tway betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

Tway has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Tway has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Tway has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.

Tway has an average of 2.873 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.