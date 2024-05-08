2H AGO
Kevin Tway betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Kevin Tway will appear in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship from May 9-12 after a ninth-place finish in McKinney, TX, at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Over his last five trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Tway has an average score of +1, with an average finish of 39th.
- Tway missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his most recent go-round at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.
Tway's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|5/5/2022
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|5/6/2021
|72
|73-71-76-73
|+9
Tway's recent performances
- Tway has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Tway has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Tway has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Tway has an average of 2.873 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tway has an average of 3.185 in his past five tournaments.
Tway's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|308.1
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|67.93%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.52
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|141
|20.85%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|14.80%
|8.95%
Tway's best finishes
- Tway took part in 37 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 37 tournaments, he had a 40.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Tway put up his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot -19 and finished third (four shots back of the winner).
- With 207 points last season, Tway finished 152nd in the FedExCup standings.
Tway's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.046
|0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.150
|-2.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.134
|1.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.019
|2.873
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.231
|3.185
Tway's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|66-71-66-63
|-18
|65
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|68-66-70-69
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|71-67-67-74
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|69-67-63-68
|-15
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-65-71-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|68-66-66-69
|-19
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|69-66-64-67
|-18
|73
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.