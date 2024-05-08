PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Kevin Tway betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Tway will appear in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship from May 9-12 after a ninth-place finish in McKinney, TX, at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Tway at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Over his last five trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Tway has an average score of +1, with an average finish of 39th.
    • Tway missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his most recent go-round at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.

    Tway's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023MC73-75+6
    5/5/2022MC73-71+4
    5/6/20217273-71-76-73+9

    Tway's recent performances

    • Tway has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Tway has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Tway has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Tway has an average of 2.873 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tway has an average of 3.185 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Tway .

    Tway's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39308.1297.3
    Greens in Regulation %7567.93%72.53%
    Putts Per Round16429.5228.8
    Par Breakers14120.85%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance14014.80%8.95%

    Tway's best finishes

    • Tway took part in 37 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 37 tournaments, he had a 40.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Last season Tway put up his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot -19 and finished third (four shots back of the winner).
    • With 207 points last season, Tway finished 152nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Tway's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0460.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.150-2.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.1341.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.0192.873
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.2313.185

    Tway's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1166-71-66-63-1865
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-72+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5268-66-70-69-77
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-70-68-70-109
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4471-67-67-74-96
    July 27-303M OpenMC67-72-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-69-68-71-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2369-67-63-68-15--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3271-65-71-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship368-66-66-69-19105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson969-66-64-67-1873

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

