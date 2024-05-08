Webb Simpson betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

In his last five appearances, Simpson has an average finish of 43rd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Simpson has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Webb Simpson has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Simpson has an average of -0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.