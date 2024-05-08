PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Webb Simpson betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Last tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Webb Simpson carded a 42nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Simpson has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -1.
    • In 2023, Simpson finished 64th (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Simpson's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20236471-67-77-72+3
    5/5/2022MC69-76+5
    5/2/20191869-73-69-68-5

    Simpson's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Simpson has an average finish of 43rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Simpson has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Webb Simpson has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson has an average of -0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Simpson has an average of 0.268 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Simpson .

    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Simpson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.275 ranks 49th on TOUR this season, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 91st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Simpson ranks 146th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.347. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Simpson has delivered a -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance110295.3295.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%58.95%
    Putts Per Round128.1
    Par Breakers1%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.36%

    Simpson's best finishes

    • Simpson has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
    • With 93 points, Simpson currently ranks 152nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Simpson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.360.
    • Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.195.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he put up a 5.315 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Simpson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.129, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Simpson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked 45th in the field.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2750.990
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.347-1.985
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.4001.949
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.405-0.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.0760.268

    Simpson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-77+14--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5270-66-69-68-77
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship567-69-68-63-13105
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-68-68-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-68-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6665-70-72-69-44
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-68-69-618
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-71-70-75+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5472-70-71-72+16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4573-67-75-72-110
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4271-70-69-69-518

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

