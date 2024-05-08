Webb Simpson betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Last tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Webb Simpson carded a 42nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship trying for a better finish.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Simpson has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -1.
- In 2023, Simpson finished 64th (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Simpson's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|64
|71-67-77-72
|+3
|5/5/2022
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|5/2/2019
|18
|69-73-69-68
|-5
Simpson's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Simpson has an average finish of 43rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Simpson has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Webb Simpson has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has an average of -0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Simpson has an average of 0.268 in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.275 ranks 49th on TOUR this season, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Simpson ranks 146th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.347. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Simpson has delivered a -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|295.3
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.95%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.36%
Simpson's best finishes
- Simpson has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
- With 93 points, Simpson currently ranks 152nd in the FedExCup standings.
Simpson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.360.
- Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.195.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he put up a 5.315 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Simpson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.129, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Simpson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked 45th in the field.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.275
|0.990
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.347
|-1.985
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.400
|1.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.405
|-0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.076
|0.268
Simpson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|70-66-69-68
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|67-69-68-63
|-13
|105
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|65-70-72-69
|-4
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-68-69
|-6
|18
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|73-67-75-72
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|71-70-69-69
|-5
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.