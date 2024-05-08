Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his second shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Tommy Fleetwood ended the weekend at -3, good for a 49th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 aiming for a higher finish.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Fleetwood has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of -7.
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of -11.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Fleetwood's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|5
|65-71-67-70
|-11
|5/6/2021
|14
|67-75-70-70
|-2
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Fleetwood has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood is averaging -0.137 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.179, which ranks 66th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.1 yards) ranks 113th, and his 79.1% driving accuracy average ranks third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood ranks 174th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.721, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 91st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|295.1
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.04%
Fleetwood's best finishes
- Fleetwood has participated in eight tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 87.5%.
- Currently, Fleetwood has 639 points, placing him 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fleetwood produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.563.
- Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.503. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.501. He finished seventh in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.179
|1.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.721
|-3.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.379
|1.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.023
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.140
|-0.137
Fleetwood's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|51
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-70-64-67
|-32
|300
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|73-69-70-63
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-66-63-72
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|66-66-66-68
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-70-65-66
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|70-70-69-70
|-13
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|69-72-68
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-72-69-71
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-69-72-68
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|72-71-72-69
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-72-69-69
|-3
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.