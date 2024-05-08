Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Fleetwood produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.563.

Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.503. He finished seventh in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.501. He finished seventh in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.