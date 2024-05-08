Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Jacob Bridgeman struggled, missing the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is seeking better results in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Bridgeman's recent performances
- In his last five events, Bridgeman has an average finish of 22nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Bridgeman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
- Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 301.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman is averaging 0.627 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 0.611 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.335 this season, which ranks 150th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.0 yards) ranks 115th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman owns a 0.231 mark (60th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 40th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|295.0
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.10%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.49%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman, who has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times.
- With 136 points, Bridgeman currently ranks 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.093.
- Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 6.125. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman produced his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 2.021.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.580, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 70th.
- Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.335
|-0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.231
|0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|-0.047
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.323
|0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.172
|0.611
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
