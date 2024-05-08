Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.093.

Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 6.125. In that tournament, he finished 28th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman produced his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 2.021.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.580, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 70th.