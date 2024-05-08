PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Jacob Bridgeman struggled, missing the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is seeking better results in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Bridgeman has an average finish of 22nd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Bridgeman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
    • Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 301.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman is averaging 0.627 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 0.611 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.335 this season, which ranks 150th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.0 yards) ranks 115th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman owns a 0.231 mark (60th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 40th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115295.0301.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.10%
    Putts Per Round128.0
    Par Breakers1%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.49%

    Bridgeman's best finishes

    • Bridgeman, who has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • With 136 points, Bridgeman currently ranks 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.093.
    • Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 6.125. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman produced his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 2.021.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.580, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 70th.
    • Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.335-0.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2310.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green113-0.0470.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.3230.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.1720.611

    Bridgeman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express3967-69-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7068-70-78-73+13
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-68-65-72-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-68-71-69-1220
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2171-69-65-69-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-69-70-69-1120
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

