Ben Martin betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 2.351 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.653 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 67th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.179 (he finished seventh in that tournament).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.080, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 31st in that event).