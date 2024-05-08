PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Ben Martin of the United States reacts to his putt on the sixth green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Ben Martin of the United States reacts to his putt on the sixth green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Last time out at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Ben Martin carded a 48th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Martin at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Martin's recent performances

    • Martin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Martin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Martin has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Martin is averaging 1.506 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Martin is averaging 3.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Martin .

    Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Martin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.028 ranks 99th on TOUR this season, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Martin ranks 33rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.440. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Martin's 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 54th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance131293.0297.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.83%
    Putts Per Round128.0
    Par Breakers1%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Martin's best finishes

    • Martin hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Currently, Martin has 167 points, placing him 119th in the FedExCup standings.

    Martin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 2.351 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.653 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.179 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.080, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 31st in that event).
    • Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.0280.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.4402.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.252-0.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.2401.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.4013.065

    Martin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-69-68-79+55
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6367-68-69-72-44
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-67-67-73-310
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-72-66-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2765-70-66-69-14--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express5668-64-67-75-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3773-67-72-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4270-69-70-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-71-71-67-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6768-71-76-73+43
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-71-70-68-885
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5567-70-71-75-54
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-69-71-65-129

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.