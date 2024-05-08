Ben Martin betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Ben Martin of the United States reacts to his putt on the sixth green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Last time out at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Ben Martin carded a 48th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic trying to improve on that finish.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Martin's recent performances
- Martin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Martin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Martin has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Martin is averaging 1.506 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Martin is averaging 3.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.028 ranks 99th on TOUR this season, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Martin ranks 33rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.440. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Martin's 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 54th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|293.0
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.83%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Martin's best finishes
- Martin hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Currently, Martin has 167 points, placing him 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Martin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 2.351 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.653 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.179 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.080, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 31st in that event).
- Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.028
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.440
|2.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.252
|-0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.240
|1.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.401
|3.065
Martin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-69-68-79
|+5
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|63
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-67-67-73
|-3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-72-66
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|65-70-66-69
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|68-64-67-75
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|73-67-72-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-71-71-67
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|68-71-76-73
|+4
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|85
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|67-70-71-75
|-5
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-69-71-65
|-12
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
