Viktor Hovland betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland finished 43rd in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, shooting a -1 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 9-12 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Hovland has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of -5.
- In 2023, Hovland finished 43rd (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Hovland's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|43
|71-69-66-77
|-1
|5/6/2021
|3
|69-72-68-67
|-8
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Hovland has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Viktor Hovland has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has an average of 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland is averaging -1.412 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.0
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|63.07%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|21.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|16.34%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hovland's best finishes
- Hovland has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-3.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.412
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hovland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|2
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|270
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|71-68-66-73
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|71-71-69-70
|-27
|550
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-70-69-72
|E
|53
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|67-65-70-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|73-63-67-72
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-66-73
|-3
|63
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|72-64-65-69
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|1
|69-68-65-61
|-17
|0
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-19
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|10
|73-73-70-63
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|65-67-72-67
|-21
|85
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-72-72
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-69-75-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|73-69-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-81
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.