Viktor Hovland betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

Hovland has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Hovland has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Viktor Hovland has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hovland has an average of 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.