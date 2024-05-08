PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Viktor Hovland finished 43rd in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, shooting a -1 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 9-12 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC.

    Latest odds for Hovland at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Hovland has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of -5.
    • In 2023, Hovland finished 43rd (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Hovland's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20234371-69-66-77-1
    5/6/2021369-72-68-67-8

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Hovland has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Viktor Hovland has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland has an average of 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland is averaging -1.412 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hovland .

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-300.0299.5
    Greens in Regulation %-%63.07%
    Putts Per Round-28.8
    Par Breakers-%21.24%
    Bogey Avoidance-%16.34%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hovland's best finishes

    • Hovland has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---3.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.412

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hovland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship268-67-70-68-7270
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1671-68-66-73-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday171-71-69-70-27550
    June 15-18U.S. Open1969-70-69-72E53
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2967-65-70-66-1227
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2573-63-67-72-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-66-73-363
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1372-64-65-69-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship169-68-65-61-170
    August 24-27TOUR Championship168-64-66-63-19--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1073-73-70-63-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry2265-67-72-67-2185
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-72-72-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-69-70-69-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-69-75-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6273-69-71-74-18
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC71-81+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

