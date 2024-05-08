Tony Finau betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Finau produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.073.

Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.030. He finished sixth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462 (he finished second in that event).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.279, which ranked 34th in the field). In that event, he finished 45th.