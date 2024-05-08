PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Tony Finau will appear May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, NC. In his last tournament he took 12th in the RBC Heritage, shooting -11 at Harbour Town Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Finau at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Over his last five trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Finau has an average score of E, with an average finish of 36th.
    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he finished 23rd after posting a score of -5.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Finau's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20232371-69-70-69-5
    5/5/20224169-69-74-73+5
    5/6/2021MC73-73+4
    5/2/20196072-69-72-74+3

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Finau has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Tony Finau has averaged 309.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Finau is averaging -0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 3.129 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Finau .

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.308, which ranks 43rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.2 yards) ranks 32nd, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau owns a 0.773 mark (fifth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Finau's -0.468 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 159th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance32306.2309.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.83%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.81%

    Finau's best finishes

    • Finau has played 11 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 90.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, Finau has 632 points, ranking him 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Finau produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.073.
    • Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.030. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462 (he finished second in that event).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.279, which ranked 34th in the field). In that event, he finished 45th.
    • Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.3080.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7731.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.2351.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.468-0.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8483.129

    Finau's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship7272-73-73-77+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-69-72-74+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4569-66-66-70-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open766-66-67-70-1585
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6467-73-69-73+217
    August 17-20BMW Championship3774-68-69-71+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-68-70-68-4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1369-67-69-68-1154
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open269-62-72-66-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-78-72-80+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-69-65-11136

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.