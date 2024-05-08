Tony Finau betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Tony Finau will appear May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, NC. In his last tournament he took 12th in the RBC Heritage, shooting -11 at Harbour Town Golf Links.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Over his last five trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Finau has an average score of E, with an average finish of 36th.
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he finished 23rd after posting a score of -5.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Finau's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|23
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|5/5/2022
|41
|69-69-74-73
|+5
|5/6/2021
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|5/2/2019
|60
|72-69-72-74
|+3
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Finau has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
- Tony Finau has averaged 309.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Finau is averaging -0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 3.129 in his past five tournaments.
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.308, which ranks 43rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.2 yards) ranks 32nd, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau owns a 0.773 mark (fifth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Finau's -0.468 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 159th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|306.2
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.81%
Finau's best finishes
- Finau has played 11 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 90.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Finau has 632 points, ranking him 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Finau produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.073.
- Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.030. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462 (he finished second in that event).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.279, which ranked 34th in the field). In that event, he finished 45th.
- Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.308
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.773
|1.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.235
|1.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.468
|-0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.848
|3.129
Finau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|72-73-73-77
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-69-72-74
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|69-66-66-70
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|85
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|17
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|136
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.