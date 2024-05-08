PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    After he placed 23rd in this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, NC, May 9-12.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Kim has played the Wells Fargo Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 23rd, posting a score of -5.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Kim's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20232367-73-68-71-5

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
    • Tom Kim has averaged 292.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.501 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -1.903 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.178 this season (132nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.0 yards) ranks 138th, while his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 97th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.027. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 102nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance138292.0292.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.27%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance1%19.14%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Kim has 308 points, ranking him 82nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.614. He finished 62nd in that event.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.429.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.296. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.178-2.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.027-0.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.073-0.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.0321.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.310-1.903

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3471-66-69-65-1318
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-75+10--
    June 15-18U.S. Open873-68-66-69-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-64-72-65-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open666-65-67-73-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-68-68-67-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.