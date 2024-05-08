Tom Kim betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
After he placed 23rd in this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, NC, May 9-12.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Kim has played the Wells Fargo Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 23rd, posting a score of -5.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Kim's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
- Tom Kim has averaged 292.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.501 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -1.903 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.178 this season (132nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.0 yards) ranks 138th, while his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 97th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.027. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 102nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|292.0
|292.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.27%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|19.14%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Kim has 308 points, ranking him 82nd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.614. He finished 62nd in that event.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.429.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.296. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.178
|-2.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.027
|-0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.073
|-0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.032
|1.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.310
|-1.903
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|71-66-69-65
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|73-68-66-69
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-64-72-65
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.