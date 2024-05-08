Tom Kim betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.614. He finished 62nd in that event.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.429.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.296. He finished 52nd in that tournament.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.