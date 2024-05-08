PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tom Hoge will appear in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship from May 9-12 after a 41st-place finish in McKinney, TX, at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Hoge's average finish has been 71st, and his average score +5, over his last four appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2021, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +4.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.

    Hoge's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/6/2021MC70-76+4
    5/2/20196570-70-75-74+5

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
    • Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Tom Hoge has averaged 296.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge is averaging 0.793 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge is averaging 3.301 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.134 this season, which ranks 122nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.0 yards) ranks 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge sports a 1.029 mark (second on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hoge has registered a 0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance138292.0296.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.56%
    Putts Per Round127.8
    Par Breakers1%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.83%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Although Hoge has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • As of now, Hoge has accumulated 907 points, which ranks him 19th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoge produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field at 2.479.
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109 (he finished 12th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he produced a 3.315 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.257), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.134-1.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.0293.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150-0.272-0.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2670.793
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8903.301

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4367-69-69-67-1211
    May 18-21PGA Championship5874-70-72-74+106
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5266-74-69-74+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6574-69-77-85+175
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6068-67-68-72-55
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC79-67+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1969-66-66-73-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-68-67-1239
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-69-73-67-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

