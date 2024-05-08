Tom Hoge betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Hoge produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field at 2.479.

Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109 (he finished 12th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he produced a 3.315 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.257), which ranked No. 1 in the field.