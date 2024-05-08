2H AGO
Tom Hoge betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Tom Hoge will appear in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship from May 9-12 after a 41st-place finish in McKinney, TX, at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Latest odds for Hoge at the Wells Fargo Championship.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Hoge's average finish has been 71st, and his average score +5, over his last four appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2021, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +4.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.
Hoge's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/6/2021
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|5/2/2019
|65
|70-70-75-74
|+5
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
- Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- Tom Hoge has averaged 296.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge is averaging 0.793 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge is averaging 3.301 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Hoge .
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.134 this season, which ranks 122nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.0 yards) ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge sports a 1.029 mark (second on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hoge has registered a 0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|292.0
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.56%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.83%
Hoge's best finishes
- Although Hoge has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- As of now, Hoge has accumulated 907 points, which ranks him 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoge produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field at 2.479.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109 (he finished 12th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he produced a 3.315 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.257), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 14th in the field.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.134
|-1.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.029
|3.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.272
|-0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.267
|0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.890
|3.301
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|74-70-72-74
|+10
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|66-74-69-74
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|65
|74-69-77-85
|+17
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|68-67-68-72
|-5
|5
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|79-67
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|69-66-66-73
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|39
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.