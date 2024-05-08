Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.035. He finished first in that event.

Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.753 (he finished 10th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.068, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.