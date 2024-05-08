Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Taylor Pendrith enters the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship after shooting -23 to win THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, in his most recent tournament.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Pendrith missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his only recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Pendrith's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|MC
|70-77
|+5
Pendrith's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Pendrith has finished first once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
- Taylor Pendrith has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 2.027 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Pendrith is averaging 3.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.132 this season, which ranks 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.6 yards) ranks ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith ranks 116th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.125, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Pendrith's 0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 11th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|310.6
|312.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.46%
Pendrith's best finishes
- Pendrith has played 12 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut six times (50%).
- Pendrith, who has 724 points, currently ranks 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.035. He finished first in that event.
- Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.753 (he finished 10th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.068, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.132
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.125
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|46
|0.219
|0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.601
|2.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.563
|3.118
Pendrith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-69-74-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|60
|77-69-76-76
|+10
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-72-70-77
|E
|4
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-64-67-73
|-17
|55
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-19
|60
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|69-65-65-67
|-18
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-68-66-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|73
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|35
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
|500
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.