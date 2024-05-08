PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Taylor Pendrith enters the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship after shooting -23 to win THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, in his most recent tournament.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Pendrith missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his only recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Pendrith's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023MC70-77+5

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Pendrith has finished first once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
    • Taylor Pendrith has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 2.027 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Pendrith is averaging 3.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.132 this season, which ranks 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.6 yards) ranks ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith ranks 116th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.125, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Pendrith's 0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 11th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance9310.6312.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.71%
    Putts Per Round127.9
    Par Breakers1%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.46%

    Pendrith's best finishes

    • Pendrith has played 12 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut six times (50%).
    • Pendrith, who has 724 points, currently ranks 34th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.035. He finished first in that event.
    • Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.753 (he finished 10th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.068, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.1320.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.1250.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green460.2190.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.6012.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5633.118

    Pendrith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-69-74-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6077-69-76-76+106
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6569-72-70-77E4
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-64-67-73-1755
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship669-66-68-66-1960
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open369-65-65-67-18--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1572-66-67-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship865-68-66-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1069-67-66-65-1370
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-66-69-71-973
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1167-69-65-73-1435
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson164-67-63-67-23500

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

