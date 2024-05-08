PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sungjae Im looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club May 9-12.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Im has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 20th.
    • In 2023, Im finished eighth (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Im's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023869-66-68-72-9
    5/6/2021MC68-82+8
    5/2/20193170-69-71-72-2

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Im has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging -1.830 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.740 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.348 this season (35th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.6 yards) ranks 143rd, while his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im owns a -0.238 mark (133rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Im's -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 124th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance143291.6293.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.07%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.85%

    Im's best finishes

    • Im hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • As of now, Im has compiled 584 points, which ranks him 47th in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.013 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im delivered his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.314.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.400), which ranked 12th in the field.
    • Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3482.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.2380.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.0980.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.179-1.830
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.0290.740

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC80-73+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-76-67-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2965-67-67-69-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2468-70-66-70-1434
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

