Sungjae Im betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Sungjae Im looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club May 9-12.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Im has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 20th.
- In 2023, Im finished eighth (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Im's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|8
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|5/6/2021
|MC
|68-82
|+8
|5/2/2019
|31
|70-69-71-72
|-2
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Im has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
- In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging -1.830 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.740 Strokes Gained: Total.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.348 this season (35th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.6 yards) ranks 143rd, while his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im owns a -0.238 mark (133rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Im's -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 124th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|291.6
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.07%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.85%
Im's best finishes
- Im hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- As of now, Im has compiled 584 points, which ranks him 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.013 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im delivered his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.314.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.400), which ranked 12th in the field.
- Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.348
|2.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.238
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.098
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.179
|-1.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.029
|0.740
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-76-67-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|34
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.