Sungjae Im betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367 (he finished 31st in that tournament).

Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.013 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im delivered his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.314.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.400), which ranked 12th in the field.