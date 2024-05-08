Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 5.521 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.

Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493 (he finished third in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger posted his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking third in the field at 4.278. In that event, he finished 18th.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.398, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished first.