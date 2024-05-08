PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Stephan Jaeger shot -4 and took 27th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Jaeger has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 17th.
    • Jaeger finished 27th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Jaeger's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20232770-70-70-70-4
    5/5/2022667-71-73-66-3
    5/2/2019MC76-78+12

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
    • Stephan Jaeger has averaged 308.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has an average of 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 4.907 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Jaeger .

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.498 this season (16th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.4 yards) ranks 20th, while his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 95th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger owns a 0.036 mark (89th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Jaeger's 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 90th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance20308.4308.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.01%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.46%

    Jaeger's best finishes

    • Jaeger has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Currently, Jaeger sits 13th in the FedExCup standings with 992 points.

    Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 5.521 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493 (he finished third in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger posted his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking third in the field at 4.278. In that event, he finished 18th.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.398, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished first.
    • Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4981.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.036-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.4412.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.0300.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0054.907

    Jaeger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1167-71-65-63-1865
    May 18-21PGA Championship5072-70-69-76+79
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-70-71-76+138
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6466-68-69-74-34
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-68-70-63-1870
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1368-69-66-66-1556
    July 27-303M Open3071-66-71-66-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1467-66-64-73-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2069-65-69-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-68-66-68-1642

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.