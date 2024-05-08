Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Stephan Jaeger shot -4 and took 27th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Jaeger has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 17th.
- Jaeger finished 27th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Jaeger's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|27
|70-70-70-70
|-4
|5/5/2022
|6
|67-71-73-66
|-3
|5/2/2019
|MC
|76-78
|+12
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- Stephan Jaeger has averaged 308.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has an average of 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 4.907 Strokes Gained: Total.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.498 this season (16th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.4 yards) ranks 20th, while his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 95th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger owns a 0.036 mark (89th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Jaeger's 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 90th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|308.4
|308.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.46%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Jaeger has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, Jaeger sits 13th in the FedExCup standings with 992 points.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 5.521 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493 (he finished third in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger posted his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking third in the field at 4.278. In that event, he finished 18th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.398, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.498
|1.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.036
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.441
|2.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.030
|0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.005
|4.907
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|67-71-65-63
|-18
|65
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|72-70-69-76
|+7
|9
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-70-71-76
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|64
|66-68-69-74
|-3
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-68-70-63
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|71-66-71-66
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
