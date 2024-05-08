2H AGO
Si Woo Kim betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Si Woo Kim hits the links in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 after a 13th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his last tournament.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Kim has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 40th.
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he finished 43rd after posting a score of -1.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|43
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|5/5/2022
|37
|67-72-70-75
|+4
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Si Woo Kim has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging 7.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.526 this season, which ranks 15th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranks 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 17th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.570. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|290.7
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.94%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 12 times (100%).
- As of now, Kim has accumulated 831 points, which ranks him 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.598 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.772). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.526
|2.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.570
|2.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.320
|2.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.329
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.088
|7.003
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-68-63
|-22
|245
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|67-70-70-73
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|71-68-71-73
|-5
|140
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|67-72-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
