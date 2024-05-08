Si Woo Kim betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.598 (he finished 13th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464 (he finished 17th in that tournament).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.772). That ranked ninth in the field.