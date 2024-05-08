PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Si Woo Kim hits the links in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 after a 13th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Kim has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 40th.
    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he finished 43rd after posting a score of -1.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20234368-72-70-73-1
    5/5/20223767-72-70-75+4

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Si Woo Kim has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kim is averaging 7.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.526 this season, which ranks 15th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranks 146th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 17th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.570. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146290.7295.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.44%
    Putts Per Round128.0
    Par Breakers1%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.94%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 12 times (100%).
    • As of now, Kim has accumulated 831 points, which ranks him 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.598 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.772). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5262.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.5702.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.3202.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.3290.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.0887.003

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson265-66-68-63-22245
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2967-70-70-73E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday471-68-71-73-5140
    June 15-18U.S. Open3967-72-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC69-80+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3370-67-69-68-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1668-67-68-68-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

