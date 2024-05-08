PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    In his tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Shane Lowry posted a 64th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Lowry has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of +1.
    • In 2023, Lowry failed to make the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.

    Lowry's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023MC72-72+2
    5/6/20216571-73-75-71+6

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lowry has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has an average of -1.223 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lowry has an average of 4.413 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lowry .

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261 (51st) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.4 yards ranks 109th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry ranks third on TOUR with a mark of 0.870.
    • On the greens, Lowry has delivered a -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 145th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance109295.4296.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%70.00%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.39%

    Lowry's best finishes

    • Lowry has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
    • As of now, Lowry has compiled 1003 points, which ranks him 12th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.037 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.315.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he posted a 2.657 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.253, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
    • Lowry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2611.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.8704.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green104-0.025-0.655
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.343-1.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7634.413

    Lowry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship1273-67-71-69E68
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1669-76-70-73E51
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4372-69-70-73-411
    June 15-18U.S. Open2072-70-68-71+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1964-69-69-64-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1271-64-65-73-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-69-70-70-37
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2566-73-73-70-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6067-70-68-76-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches467-67-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard366-71-70-72-9350
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-72-66-990
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4373-74-75-74+818
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-72-68-75+17

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.