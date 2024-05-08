Shane Lowry betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
In his tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Shane Lowry posted a 64th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship aiming for better results.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Lowry has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of +1.
- In 2023, Lowry failed to make the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.
Lowry's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|5/6/2021
|65
|71-73-75-71
|+6
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lowry has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has an average of -1.223 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lowry has an average of 4.413 in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261 (51st) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.4 yards ranks 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry ranks third on TOUR with a mark of 0.870.
- On the greens, Lowry has delivered a -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 145th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|109
|295.4
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.00%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.39%
Lowry's best finishes
- Lowry has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
- As of now, Lowry has compiled 1003 points, which ranks him 12th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.037 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.315.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he posted a 2.657 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.253, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
- Lowry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.261
|1.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.870
|4.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.025
|-0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.343
|-1.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.763
|4.413
Lowry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|73-67-71-69
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|69-76-70-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-69-70-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|64-69-69-64
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|71-64-65-73
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-69-70-70
|-3
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|66-73-73-70
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|67-70-68-76
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|350
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|90
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|18
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-72-68-75
|+1
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
