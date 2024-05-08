Sepp Straka betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Sepp Straka enters play May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club following a fifth-place finish in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, his last time in competition.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Straka has an average score of +4, with an average finish of 54th.
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +4.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Straka's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|5/5/2022
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|5/6/2021
|54
|69-74-70-75
|+4
|5/2/2019
|MC
|74-72
|+4
Straka's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Straka has finished in the top five once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Straka has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has an average of 0.925 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka is averaging 0.740 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.342 this season, which ranks 38th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.0 yards) ranks 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka sports a -0.086 mark (107th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Straka's -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 104th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|290.0
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.36%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.65%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times (63.6%).
- As of now, Straka has accumulated 740 points, which ranks him 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 2.198 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.518 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.458 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.406) at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.342
|1.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.086
|-0.908
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.222
|-0.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.051
|0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.016
|0.740
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|69-71-73-65
|-2
|97
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-71-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-69-73-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-68-66
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|68-66-76-71
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|1
|73-63-65-62
|-21
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|203
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|18
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.