Sepp Straka betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 2.198 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.518 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.458 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.