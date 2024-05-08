PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sepp Straka betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Sepp Straka enters play May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club following a fifth-place finish in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Straka has an average score of +4, with an average finish of 54th.
    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +4.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Straka's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023MC72-74+4
    5/5/2022MC70-71+1
    5/6/20215469-74-70-75+4
    5/2/2019MC74-72+4

    Straka's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Straka has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Straka has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has an average of 0.925 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka is averaging 0.740 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.342 this season, which ranks 38th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.0 yards) ranks 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka sports a -0.086 mark (107th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Straka's -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 104th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151290.0291.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.36%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%18.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.65%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Straka has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times (63.6%).
    • As of now, Straka has accumulated 740 points, which ranks him 31st in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 2.198 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.518 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.458 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.406) at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3421.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.086-0.908
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.222-0.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0510.925
    Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.0160.740

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship769-71-73-65-297
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-71-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-69-73-75E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-68-66-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6468-66-76-71-74
    July 6-9John Deere Classic173-63-65-62-21500
    July 20-22The Open Championship271-67-70-69-7203
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6372-73-71-65+118
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-74-71-66+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1466-71-65-69-9--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

