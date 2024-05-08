2H AGO
Seamus Power betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Seamus Power seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. He placed 18th at the par-71 Quail Hollow Club in 2023.
Latest odds for Power at the Wells Fargo Championship.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Over his last six trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Power has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 32nd.
- Power last participated in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, finishing 18th with a score of -7.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.
Power's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|18
|69-70-67-71
|-7
|5/5/2022
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|5/6/2021
|54
|71-72-75-70
|+4
|5/2/2019
|13
|69-68-69-72
|-6
Power's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Power has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Power has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Power is averaging -0.217 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power is averaging -0.092 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Power .
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.201 this season (134th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranks 123rd, while his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power ranks 86th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.058. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Power's -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 141st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|294.0
|294.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.58%
Power's best finishes
- Power has played 12 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, Power has 346 points, placing him 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 1.929 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.156.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.676 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.900 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
- Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 26th in the field.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.201
|-1.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.058
|1.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.096
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.317
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.364
|-0.092
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|69-66-69-64
|-16
|44
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-73-75-74
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.