Sam Burns betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
In his last competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Sam Burns finished the weekend at -4, good for a 44th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 trying for an improved score.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Burns' average finish has been 55th, and his average score +2, over his last three appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- Burns last played at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of E.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third).
- Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.
Burns' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
|5/2/2019
|W/D
|77
|+6
Burns' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Burns has an average finish of 40th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Burns has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Burns has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging -0.260 Strokes Gained: Total.
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.328, which ranks 41st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranks 53rd, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns ranks 65th on TOUR with a mark of 0.182.
- On the greens, Burns' 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 31st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|302.3
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.97%
Burns' best finishes
- Burns has played 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 80%.
- With 674 points, Burns currently ranks 37th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.454. He finished third in that event.
- Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.120. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.950 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.223, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked third in the field.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.328
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.182
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.233
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.379
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.658
|-0.260
Burns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-71-73-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|69-70-71-73
|+3
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-65-71-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-69-65-67
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|27
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.