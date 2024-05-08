Sam Burns betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.454. He finished third in that event.

Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.120. He finished third in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.950 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.223, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that event.