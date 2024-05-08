PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    In his last competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Sam Burns finished the weekend at -4, good for a 44th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 trying for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Burns at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Burns' average finish has been 55th, and his average score +2, over his last three appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • Burns last played at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of E.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.

    Burns' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023MC71-71E
    5/2/2019W/D77+6

    Burns' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Burns has an average finish of 40th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Burns has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Burns has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging -0.260 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Burns .

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.328, which ranks 41st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranks 53rd, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns ranks 65th on TOUR with a mark of 0.182.
    • On the greens, Burns' 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 31st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53302.3298.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.11%
    Putts Per Round127.8
    Par Breakers1%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.97%

    Burns' best finishes

    • Burns has played 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 80%.
    • With 674 points, Burns currently ranks 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    Burns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.454. He finished third in that event.
    • Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.120. He finished third in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.950 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.223, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked third in the field.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.328-0.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.1820.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.233-0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3790.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.658-0.260

    Burns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-80+14--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-70-70-68-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-71-73-73E51
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3269-70-71-73+324
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-65-71-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-69-65-67-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5273-70-67-68-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1571-70-62-71-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship966-66-71-67-10--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1671-76-68-69-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-68-68-69-1827
    January 18-21The American Express666-61-65-71-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1068-69-67-12175
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-67-67-64-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-71-68-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3068-72-71-78+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4573-70-65-76-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC80-73+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-69-72-69-416

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.