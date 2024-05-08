Sahith Theegala betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 4.250 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.

Theegala put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala put up his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.