Sahith Theegala betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    In his last competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Sahith Theegala finished the weekend at -16, good for a second-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 trying for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Theegala has played the Wells Fargo Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 56th, posting a score of +1.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Theegala's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20235667-74-71-73+1

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Theegala has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sahith Theegala has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 3.098 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 7.768 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.453 ranks 21st on TOUR this season, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 78th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala sports a 0.400 mark (38th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Theegala's 0.710 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks eighth this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance51302.5309.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.50%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%23.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.39%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • While Theegala hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Currently, Theegala has 1518 points, placing him fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 4.250 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Theegala put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala put up his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4532.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.4002.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.035-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.7103.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.5287.768

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-71-71-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5876-70-75-76+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3873-70-71-69-516
    June 15-18U.S. Open2774-66-73-69+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5266-70-66-71-77
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1367-68-69-66-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-72-69-67-6200
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

