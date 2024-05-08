Sahith Theegala betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
In his last competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Sahith Theegala finished the weekend at -16, good for a second-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 trying for an improved score.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Theegala has played the Wells Fargo Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 56th, posting a score of +1.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Theegala's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|56
|67-74-71-73
|+1
Theegala's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Theegala has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Sahith Theegala has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 3.098 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 7.768 Strokes Gained: Total.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.453 ranks 21st on TOUR this season, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala sports a 0.400 mark (38th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.710 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks eighth this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|302.5
|309.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.50%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.39%
Theegala's best finishes
- While Theegala hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Currently, Theegala has 1518 points, placing him fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 4.250 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Theegala put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala put up his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked fifth in the field.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.453
|2.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.400
|2.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.035
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.710
|3.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.528
|7.768
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-71-71-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|76-70-75-76
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|73-70-71-69
|-5
|16
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-66-73-69
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-7
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.