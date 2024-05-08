Russell Henley betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Russell Henley hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club following a 12th-place finish in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, his last time in competition.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Henley has an average score of +7, with an average finish of 57th.
- Henley finished 41st (with a score of +5) in his most recent go-round at the Wells Fargo Championship (in 2022).
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.
Henley's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/5/2022
|41
|68-72-74-71
|+5
|5/6/2021
|72
|74-70-74-75
|+9
|5/2/2019
|MC
|71-75
|+4
Henley's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Henley has finished in the top five twice.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Henley has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 287.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Henley is averaging 1.443 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Henley has an average of 5.449 in his past five tournaments.
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.072 this season (84th on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.3 yards) ranks 168th, while his 74% driving accuracy average ranks ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley ranks 61st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.217. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Henley's 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|286.3
|287.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.65%
Henley's best finishes
- Henley hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected three top-five finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 90%.
- Henley, who has 823 points, currently sits 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Henley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.340.
- Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 7.877. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.147), which ranked third in the field.
- Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.072
|0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.217
|2.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.305
|1.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.311
|1.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.906
|5.449
Henley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-71-69-70
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|74-71-68-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-68-68
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|69-65-69-63
|-14
|43
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|62-66-65-69
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-68-67-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|69-69-70-63
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|65-71-72-66
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|72-66-65-62
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-72-72-68
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|123
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-73-68
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-69-65-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-72-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|135
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|73-77-74-71
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|136
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.