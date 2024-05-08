Russell Henley betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

Over his last five events, Henley has finished in the top five twice.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Henley has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 287.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Henley is averaging 1.443 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.