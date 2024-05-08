PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Henley betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Russell Henley hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club following a 12th-place finish in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Henley at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Henley has an average score of +7, with an average finish of 57th.
    • Henley finished 41st (with a score of +5) in his most recent go-round at the Wells Fargo Championship (in 2022).
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.

    Henley's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/5/20224168-72-74-71+5
    5/6/20217274-70-74-75+9
    5/2/2019MC71-75+4

    Henley's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Henley has finished in the top five twice.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Henley has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 287.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley is averaging 1.443 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Henley has an average of 5.449 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Henley .

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.072 this season (84th on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.3 yards) ranks 168th, while his 74% driving accuracy average ranks ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley ranks 61st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.217. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Henley's 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance168286.3287.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.11%
    Putts Per Round127.6
    Par Breakers1%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.65%

    Henley's best finishes

    • Henley hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected three top-five finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 90%.
    • Henley, who has 823 points, currently sits 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Henley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.340.
    • Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 7.877. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.147), which ranked third in the field.
    • Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0720.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2172.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.3051.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.3111.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9065.449

    Henley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1668-71-69-70-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1674-71-68-75E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-68-68-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1969-65-69-63-1443
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-70-67-1018
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship262-66-65-69-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-68-67-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship869-69-70-63-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1465-71-72-66-6--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1372-66-65-62-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-72-72-68-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii469-66-66-63-16123
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-73-68-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-69-69-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-69-65-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-69-72-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open469-69-71-69-10135
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3873-77-74-71+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1267-69-69-68-11136

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.