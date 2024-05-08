Rory McIlroy betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Rory McIlroy looks to improve upon his 47th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club May 9-12.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- McIlroy has entered the Wells Fargo Championship five times of late, with one win. His average score has been -5, and his average finish has been 15th.
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he finished 47th after posting a score of E.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).
McIlroy's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|47
|68-73-71-72
|E
|5/5/2022
|5
|67-73-68-68
|-4
|5/6/2021
|1
|72-66-68-68
|-10
|5/2/2019
|8
|66-70-68-73
|-7
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- McIlroy has finished with a better-than-average score in each of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 314.2 yards in his past five starts.
- McIlroy is averaging 1.541 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 5.295 in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.787 this season (seventh on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.2 yards) ranks third, while his 71.2% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy ranks 77th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.120. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, McIlroy has registered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|3
|314.2
|314.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.22%
McIlroy's best finishes
- McIlroy has played nine tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also secured two finishes in the top-five.
- In those nine events, he made the cut nine times.
- McIlroy, who has 975 points, currently ranks 16th in the FedExCup standings.
McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 6.072 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.404 (he finished third in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy delivered his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking 20th in the field at 1.390. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.096, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 19th.
- McIlroy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.787
|1.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.120
|1.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|-0.047
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.045
|1.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.905
|5.295
McIlroy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|97
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|72-68-70-75
|-3
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-67-66-72
|-12
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-67-69-70
|-9
|330
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|68-64-66-64
|-18
|88
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|64-66-67-68
|-15
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|71-70-69-68
|-6
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|67-66-68-65
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|4
|65-70-67-66
|-12
|540
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-67-71-65
|-7
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|71-74-69
|-2
|6
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-66-69-70
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|73-70-68-76
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|65-73-69-72
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|69-70-72-66
|-11
|190
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-77-71-73
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|67-68-68-74
|-7
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
