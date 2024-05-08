PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rory McIlroy betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Rory McIlroy looks to improve upon his 47th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club May 9-12.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • McIlroy has entered the Wells Fargo Championship five times of late, with one win. His average score has been -5, and his average finish has been 15th.
    • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he finished 47th after posting a score of E.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    McIlroy's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20234768-73-71-72E
    5/5/2022567-73-68-68-4
    5/6/2021172-66-68-68-10
    5/2/2019866-70-68-73-7

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has finished with a better-than-average score in each of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 314.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • McIlroy is averaging 1.541 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 5.295 in his past five tournaments.
    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.787 this season (seventh on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.2 yards) ranks third, while his 71.2% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy ranks 77th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.120. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, McIlroy has registered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance3314.2314.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.67%
    Putts Per Round127.9
    Par Breakers1%23.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.22%

    McIlroy's best finishes

    • McIlroy has played nine tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also secured two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut nine times.
    • McIlroy, who has 975 points, currently ranks 16th in the FedExCup standings.

    McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 6.072 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.404 (he finished third in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy delivered his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking 20th in the field at 1.390. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.096, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 19th.
    • McIlroy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.7871.918
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1201.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green113-0.0470.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.0451.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.9055.295

    McIlroy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship771-69-69-69-297
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday772-68-70-75-392
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-67-66-72-1275
    June 15-18U.S. Open265-67-69-70-9330
    June 22-25Travelers Championship768-64-66-64-1888
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open164-66-67-68-15500
    July 20-22The Open Championship671-70-69-68-6105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship367-66-68-65-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship465-70-67-66-12540
    August 24-27TOUR Championship470-67-71-65-7--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6671-74-69-26
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2474-66-69-70-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-67-72-68-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2173-70-68-76-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1965-73-69-72-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open369-70-72-66-11190
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-77-71-73+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3367-68-68-74-727

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

