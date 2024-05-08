Rory McIlroy betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 6.072 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.404 (he finished third in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy delivered his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking 20th in the field at 1.390. In that event, he finished 33rd.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.096, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 19th.