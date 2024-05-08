PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Peter Malnati finished the weekend at -3, good for a 49th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Malnati has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of +3.
    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2022, he finished 51st after posting a score of +8.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Malnati's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/5/20225167-73-77-71+8
    5/6/20214367-74-72-73+2
    5/2/2019MC74-71+3

    Malnati's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Malnati has finished first once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Malnati has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -4.
    • Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has an average of 3.709 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of 2.032 in his past five tournaments.
    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.379 (158th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.7 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 94th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.013. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance134292.7293.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.20%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.27%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati has participated in 12 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times (58.3%).
    • Currently, Malnati has 734 points, placing him 32nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577.
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915. He finished ninth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.834.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.379-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.013-0.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.024-0.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.7593.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4182.032

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-72-72E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-84+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4370-69-73-72-411
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-66-67-68-1870
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5267-72-70-71-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-75+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

