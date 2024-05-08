Peter Malnati betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Peter Malnati finished the weekend at -3, good for a 49th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 aiming for better results.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Malnati has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of +3.
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2022, he finished 51st after posting a score of +8.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Malnati's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/5/2022
|51
|67-73-77-71
|+8
|5/6/2021
|43
|67-74-72-73
|+2
|5/2/2019
|MC
|74-71
|+3
Malnati's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Malnati has finished first once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Malnati has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -4.
- Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has an average of 3.709 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of 2.032 in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.379 (158th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.7 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 94th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.013. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|292.7
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.27%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati has participated in 12 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times (58.3%).
- Currently, Malnati has 734 points, placing him 32nd in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915. He finished ninth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.834.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.379
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.013
|-0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.024
|-0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.759
|3.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.418
|2.032
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-72-72
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-84
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.