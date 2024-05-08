Peter Malnati betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577.

Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915. He finished ninth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.834.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.