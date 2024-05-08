2H AGO
Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Patrick Rodgers enters the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 after a fifth-place finish in the RBC Heritage in his most recent competition.
Latest odds for Rodgers at the Wells Fargo Championship.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Rodgers has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of +1.
- Rodgers missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent go-round at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third).
- Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.
Rodgers' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|5/6/2021
|37
|68-68-79-70
|+1
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of -0.803 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Rodgers .
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 this season, which ranks 48th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranks 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers has a -0.142 average that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 96th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|304.9
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.68%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.52%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Although Rodgers has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- With 648 points, Rodgers currently sits 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 14th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 2.964. He finished 14th in that event.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.813), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked sixth in the field.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.288
|0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.142
|-0.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.023
|-0.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.007
|0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.176
|-0.803
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|72-67-70-76
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-69-71-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.