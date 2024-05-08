Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268 (he finished sixth in that tournament).

Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 14th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 2.964. He finished 14th in that event.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.813), which ranked No. 1 in the field.