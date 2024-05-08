PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Patrick Rodgers enters the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 after a fifth-place finish in the RBC Heritage in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Rodgers has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of +1.
    • Rodgers missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent go-round at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.

    Rodgers' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023MC74-73+5
    5/6/20213768-68-79-70+1

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of -0.803 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rodgers .

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 this season, which ranks 48th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranks 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers has a -0.142 average that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 96th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance37304.9303.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.68%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.52%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Although Rodgers has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • With 648 points, Rodgers currently sits 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 2.964. He finished 14th in that event.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.813), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2880.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.142-0.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.023-0.901
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.0070.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.176-0.803

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5772-67-70-76+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3070-70-72-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open3271-69-71-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 27-303M Open3769-67-69-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-72-66-70-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.