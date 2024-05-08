Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Cantlay put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Sentry, ranking fifth in the field at 2.932. In that tournament, he finished 12th.

Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.487 (he finished fourth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.362 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.170, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.