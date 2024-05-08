Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Patrick Cantlay will compete in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship from May 9-12 after a third-place finish in Hilton Head Island, SC, at the RBC Heritage.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Cantlay has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of -6.
- In 2023, Cantlay finished 21st (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Cantlay's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|21
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|5/6/2021
|MC
|72-73
|+3
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
- Patrick Cantlay has averaged 298.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has an average of 2.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cantlay has an average of 3.077 in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.183, which ranks 65th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 102nd, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cantlay ranks 119th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.135, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Cantlay's 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 55th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|296.0
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.83%
Cantlay's best finishes
- Cantlay hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Cantlay has 1062 points, placing him 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cantlay put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Sentry, ranking fifth in the field at 2.932. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.487 (he finished fourth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.362 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.170, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.183
|1.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.135
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.116
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.229
|2.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.394
|3.077
Cantlay's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|74-67-72-66
|-1
|82
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-67-74-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-67-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|65-68-61-67
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|70-75-67-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|68-67-66-64
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|5
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|66-68-68-67
|-23
|150
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|64-66-67-76
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|65-73-74-75
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|64-70-71
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|64-65-70-72
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|74-72-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|6
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-75-70-76
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|338
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.