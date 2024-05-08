PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Patrick Cantlay will compete in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship from May 9-12 after a third-place finish in Hilton Head Island, SC, at the RBC Heritage.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Cantlay has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of -6.
    • In 2023, Cantlay finished 21st (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Cantlay's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20232167-71-71-69-6
    5/6/2021MC72-73+3

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
    • Patrick Cantlay has averaged 298.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has an average of 2.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cantlay has an average of 3.077 in his past five tournaments.
    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.183, which ranks 65th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 102nd, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 58th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cantlay ranks 119th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.135, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Cantlay's 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 55th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102296.0298.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%58.89%
    Putts Per Round127.5
    Par Breakers1%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.83%

    Cantlay's best finishes

    • Cantlay hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, Cantlay has 1062 points, placing him 10th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cantlay put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Sentry, ranking fifth in the field at 2.932. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.487 (he finished fourth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.362 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.170, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1831.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.135-0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.1160.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.2292.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3943.077

    Cantlay's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship974-67-72-66-182
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-67-74-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-67-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship465-68-61-67-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3370-75-67-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship268-67-66-64-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship1568-68-71-67-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship569-68-68-66-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry1266-68-68-67-23150
    January 18-21The American Express5264-66-67-76-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5665-73-74-75-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1164-70-71-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational464-65-70-72-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3674-72-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6872-70-73-75+26
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-75-70-76+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage367-66-68-68-15338

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

