Nick Taylor betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Nick Taylor will compete in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship from May 9-12 after a 49th-place finish in Hilton Head Island, SC, at the RBC Heritage.
Latest odds for Taylor at the Wells Fargo Championship.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Over his last five trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Taylor has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 26th.
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2022, he finished 15th after posting a score of -1.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Taylor's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/5/2022
|15
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|5/6/2021
|26
|74-67-74-69
|E
|5/2/2019
|54
|67-75-72-72
|+2
Taylor's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Taylor has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Taylor has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- Nick Taylor has averaged 289.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 1.439 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of 1.143 in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.173 (128th) this season, while his average driving distance of 289.3 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor sports a 0.528 average that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 17th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|289.3
|289.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.17%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|19.44%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has played 12 tournaments this season, coming away with one win and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times (83.3%).
- As of now, Taylor has accumulated 876 points, which ranks him 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.038 mark ranked 33rd in the field.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.655 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.095 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.173
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.528
|1.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.278
|-1.875
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.522
|1.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.600
|1.143
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|75-67-63-66
|-23
|500
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|68-70-65-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|71-68-68-66
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|47
|71-72-74-73
|+10
|40
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|25
|71-67-69-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
