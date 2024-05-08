PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Nick Taylor will compete in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship from May 9-12 after a 49th-place finish in Hilton Head Island, SC, at the RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Over his last five trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Taylor has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 26th.
    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2022, he finished 15th after posting a score of -1.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Taylor's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/5/20221567-73-69-70-1
    5/6/20212674-67-74-69E
    5/2/20195467-75-72-72+2

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Taylor has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Taylor has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
    • Nick Taylor has averaged 289.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 1.439 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of 1.143 in his past five tournaments.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.173 (128th) this season, while his average driving distance of 289.3 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor sports a 0.528 average that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 17th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157289.3289.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%56.17%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance1%19.44%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has played 12 tournaments this season, coming away with one win and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times (83.3%).
    • As of now, Taylor has accumulated 876 points, which ranks him 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.038 mark ranked 33rd in the field.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.655 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.095 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
    • Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.173-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5281.628
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.278-1.875
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.5221.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6001.143

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC71-76+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open175-67-63-66-23500
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1968-70-65-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2471-68-68-66-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship4771-72-74-73+1040
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2571-67-69-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1365-67-69-67-16--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-73-69-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-69-73-70-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii769-67-65-65-1485
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open160-70-68-65-23500
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-70-74-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-74-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2666-68-76-70-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-74-75-70+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-81+14--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-70-69-71-312

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

