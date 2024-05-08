Nick Taylor betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.038 mark ranked 33rd in the field.

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.655 mark ranked fourth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.095 mark ranked 14th in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).