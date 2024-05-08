Nick Dunlap betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Nick Dunlap hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club following a 30th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was his most recent competition.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Dunlap is competing at the Wells Fargo Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- Nick Dunlap has averaged 298.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dunlap has an average of -0.843 in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.439, which ranks 165th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.0 yards) ranks 55th, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap has a -0.442 average that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|302.0
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.38%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.32%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap has participated in 10 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured .
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 70%.
- Currently, Dunlap has 117 points, ranking him 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.357. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 24th in the field at 2.638. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103. He finished 69th in that event.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dunlap delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.853 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
- Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 11th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.439
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.442
|-1.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.003
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.163
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.715
|-0.843
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
