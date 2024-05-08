Nick Dunlap betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.357. He finished 30th in that tournament.

Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 24th in the field at 2.638. In that tournament, he finished 11th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103. He finished 69th in that event.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dunlap delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.853 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.