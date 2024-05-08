PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Max Homa betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Max Homa will play May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, NC. In his last tournament he placed 55th in the RBC Heritage, shooting -2 at Harbour Town Golf Links.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Homa has entered the Wells Fargo Championship five times recently, with two wins, an average finish of third, and an average score of -11.
    • Homa finished eighth (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Homa's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023870-67-68-70-9
    5/5/2022167-66-71-68-8
    5/6/2021MC77-76+11
    5/2/2019169-63-70-67-15

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Homa has finished in the top 10 twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
    • Max Homa has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Homa is averaging 1.069 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Homa is averaging 0.795 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.068, which ranks 103rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranks 85th, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 70th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 64th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.190. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Homa's 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 78th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85298.8299.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.61%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%21.94%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.33%

    Homa's best finishes

    • Homa has participated in 10 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Homa has 851 points, ranking him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Homa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081.
    • Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.784.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa posted his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 3.441. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.465). That ranked third in the field.
    • Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.068-1.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1900.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.2430.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.1031.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.4690.795

    Homa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship5571-72-74-72+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge967-69-71-69-475
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-65-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-68-69-67-1541
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1266-68-67-72-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship1068-73-70-69-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship668-66-65-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship568-62-71-68-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship970-67-69-68-6--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-66-70-69-13--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1369-73-71-69-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry1467-69-68-66-22113
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-70-71-69-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6669-73-72-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1673-65-70-69-7115
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-71-73-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6468-75-74-71E7
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2568-74-72-70-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament367-71-73-73-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5571-70-66-75-210

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

