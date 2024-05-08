Max Homa betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Max Homa will play May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, NC. In his last tournament he placed 55th in the RBC Heritage, shooting -2 at Harbour Town Golf Links.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Homa has entered the Wells Fargo Championship five times recently, with two wins, an average finish of third, and an average score of -11.
- Homa finished eighth (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship (in 2023).
- With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Homa's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|8
|70-67-68-70
|-9
|5/5/2022
|1
|67-66-71-68
|-8
|5/6/2021
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|5/2/2019
|1
|69-63-70-67
|-15
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Homa has finished in the top 10 twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
- Max Homa has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Homa is averaging 1.069 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Homa is averaging 0.795 Strokes Gained: Total.
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.068, which ranks 103rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranks 85th, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 70th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 64th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.190. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Homa's 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 78th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|298.8
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.61%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.33%
Homa's best finishes
- Homa has participated in 10 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Homa has 851 points, ranking him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081.
- Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.784.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa posted his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 3.441. In that event, he finished 13th.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.465). That ranked third in the field.
- Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.068
|-1.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.190
|0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.243
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.103
|1.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.469
|0.795
Homa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|71-72-74-72
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|41
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|66-68-67-72
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|68-73-70-69
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|68-66-65-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|68-62-71-68
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|113
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|71-70-66-75
|-2
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
