Max Homa betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081.

Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.784.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa posted his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 3.441. In that event, he finished 13th.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.465). That ranked third in the field.