Matt Kuchar betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Matt Kuchar placed 23rd in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, shooting a -5 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 9-12 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Kuchar has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of +1.
- Kuchar last played at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, finishing 23rd with a score of -5.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.
Kuchar's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|23
|72-67-68-72
|-5
|5/5/2022
|49
|67-73-73-74
|+7
Kuchar's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kuchar finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Kuchar has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of even par in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 282.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has an average of 1.900 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of -1.072 in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.127 this season (119th on TOUR). His average driving distance (284.3 yards) ranks 175th, while his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 185th on TOUR, putting up an average of -1.137, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Kuchar's 0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 56th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|175
|284.3
|282.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|55.09%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.50%
Kuchar's best finishes
- Kuchar, who has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 18.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- As of now, Kuchar has collected 26 points, which ranks him 193rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.269.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.159 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.091. He finished 39th in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.688, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 49th in the field.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.127
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|185
|-1.137
|-3.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.185
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.221
|1.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.859
|-1.072
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|62
|79-67-69-84
|+11
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-71-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-71-70-67
|E
|19
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.