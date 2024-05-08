PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Matt Kuchar placed 23rd in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, shooting a -5 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 9-12 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Kuchar has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of +1.
    • Kuchar last played at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, finishing 23rd with a score of -5.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.

    Kuchar's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20232372-67-68-72-5
    5/5/20224967-73-73-74+7

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kuchar finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Kuchar has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of even par in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 282.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has an average of 1.900 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of -1.072 in his past five tournaments.
    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.127 this season (119th on TOUR). His average driving distance (284.3 yards) ranks 175th, while his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 185th on TOUR, putting up an average of -1.137, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Kuchar's 0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 56th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance175284.3282.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%55.09%
    Putts Per Round127.7
    Par Breakers1%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.50%

    Kuchar's best finishes

    • Kuchar, who has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 18.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • As of now, Kuchar has collected 26 points, which ranks him 193rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.269.
    • Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.159 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.091. He finished 39th in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.688, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 49th in the field.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.1270.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green185-1.137-3.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.1850.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.2211.900
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.859-1.072

    Kuchar's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4367-68-69-68-1211
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6279-67-69-84+115
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2071-71-70-68-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC77-68+5--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6769-69-73-72-14
    July 27-303M Open4367-69-70-70-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-71-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-71-70-67E19
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-67-65-73-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship265-65-67-66-25--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5365-68-69-70-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-70-71-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4975-67-70-72E8
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

