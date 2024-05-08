Matt Kuchar betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.269.

Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.159 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.091. He finished 39th in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.688, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.