Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Fitzpatrick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 3.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.