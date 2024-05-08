PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick placed 35th in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, shooting a -3 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 9-12 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Fitzpatrick's average finish has been 19th, and his average score -5, over his last two appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • Fitzpatrick finished 35th (with a score of -3) in his most recent go-round at the Wells Fargo Championship (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20233569-70-72-70-3
    5/5/2022268-68-71-67-6

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 3.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fitzpatrick has an average of 4.114 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fitzpatrick .

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.034 this season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 72nd, while his 69.7% driving accuracy average ranks 25th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick ranks 78th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.119, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 28th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance72300.3300.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.80%
    Putts Per Round127.0
    Par Breakers1%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.58%

    Fitzpatrick's best finishes

    • Fitzpatrick has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut nine times (75%).
    • Currently, Fitzpatrick has 733 points, placing him 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.987.
    • Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.330 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.295), which ranked second in the field.
    • Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.034-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1191.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green880.022-0.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.4433.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6194.114

    Fitzpatrick's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday976-68-70-72-278
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2068-73-69-70-841
    June 15-18U.S. Open1771-70-68-70-156
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4967-67-70-68-89
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4172-72-67-75+213
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6673-68-71-72+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-67-66-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship967-68-71-68-6--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge470-68-65-70-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-69-68-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-76-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-66-70-68-1154
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2170-67-70-67-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-75+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship566-69-68-69-16300
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1071-74-70-67-668
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-73-73-75+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2870-66-70-70-850

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

