Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick placed 35th in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, shooting a -3 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 9-12 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Fitzpatrick's average finish has been 19th, and his average score -5, over his last two appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- Fitzpatrick finished 35th (with a score of -3) in his most recent go-round at the Wells Fargo Championship (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|35
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|5/5/2022
|2
|68-68-71-67
|-6
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Fitzpatrick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 3.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fitzpatrick has an average of 4.114 in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.034 this season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 72nd, while his 69.7% driving accuracy average ranks 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick ranks 78th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.119, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 28th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|300.3
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.80%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.58%
Fitzpatrick's best finishes
- Fitzpatrick has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut nine times (75%).
- Currently, Fitzpatrick has 733 points, placing him 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.987.
- Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.330 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.295), which ranked second in the field.
- Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked fifth in the field.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.034
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.119
|1.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.022
|-0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.443
|3.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.619
|4.114
Fitzpatrick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|76-68-70-72
|-2
|78
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|17
|71-70-68-70
|-1
|56
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|9
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|72-72-67-75
|+2
|13
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|70-68-65-70
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-69-68
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-76
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|54
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|66-69-68-69
|-16
|300
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-74-70-67
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|50
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.