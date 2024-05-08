PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Mackenzie Hughes enters play May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club following a 41st-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, his last time in competition.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Over his last six trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Hughes has an average score of E, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • In Hughes' most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +4.
    • With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Hughes' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023MC74-72+4
    5/5/2022966-73-72-67-2
    5/6/2021MC74-72+4
    5/2/2019MC75-75+8

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Hughes has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hughes has an average of 3.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 5.112 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.105 this season, which ranks 115th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 116th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes ranks 144th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.310, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Hughes has registered a 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance116294.9299.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.89%
    Putts Per Round127.3
    Par Breakers1%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.28%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Hughes has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 90.9%.
    • Currently, Hughes has 462 points, ranking him 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hughes put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.306.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 3.136 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.1050.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.310-0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.4711.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.3733.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4295.112

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1465-64-73-65-1753
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC69-77+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4967-73-75-71+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipW/D76+6--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open3069-68-69-68-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5867-68-75-69-121
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5272-67-74-70-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

