Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Mackenzie Hughes enters play May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club following a 41st-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, his last time in competition.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Over his last six trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Hughes has an average score of E, with an average finish of 33rd.
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +4.
- With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Hughes' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|5/5/2022
|9
|66-73-72-67
|-2
|5/6/2021
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|5/2/2019
|MC
|75-75
|+8
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Hughes has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Hughes has an average of 3.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 5.112 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.105 this season, which ranks 115th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 116th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes ranks 144th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.310, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hughes has registered a 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|116
|294.9
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.28%
Hughes' best finishes
- Hughes has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 90.9%.
- Currently, Hughes has 462 points, ranking him 59th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hughes put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.306.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 3.136 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.105
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.310
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.471
|1.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.373
|3.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.429
|5.112
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|65-64-73-65
|-17
|53
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|67-73-75-71
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.