Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Hughes put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.306.

Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 3.136 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.478.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished third in that event.