Lucas Glover betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Last tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Lucas Glover carded a 33rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship aiming for a better finish.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Glover has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of E.
- In 2023, Glover missed the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.
Glover's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|MC
|69-73
|E
|5/5/2022
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|5/6/2021
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|5/2/2019
|31
|70-69-72-71
|-2
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Glover has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Glover is averaging -0.937 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 3.212 Strokes Gained: Total.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.015, which ranks 94th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.2 yards) ranks 170th, and his 76.1% driving accuracy average ranks sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks ninth on TOUR with a mark of 0.676.
- On the greens, Glover's -0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 168th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|286.2
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.58%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 11 tournaments).
- In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times (81.8%).
- Glover, who has 360 points, currently ranks 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.965. He missed the cut in that event.
- Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover produced his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.876 (his best mark this season), which ranked 47th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.015
|0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.676
|2.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.380
|1.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.568
|-0.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.503
|3.212
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|2
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|41
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|69-69-64-65
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.