PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Last tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Lucas Glover carded a 33rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Glover has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of E.
    • In 2023, Glover missed the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.

    Glover's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023MC69-73E
    5/5/2022MC74-73+7
    5/6/2021MC74-71+3
    5/2/20193170-69-72-71-2

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Glover has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Glover is averaging -0.937 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 3.212 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Glover .

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.015, which ranks 94th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.2 yards) ranks 170th, and his 76.1% driving accuracy average ranks sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks ninth on TOUR with a mark of 0.676.
    • On the greens, Glover's -0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 168th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance170286.2290.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.96%
    Putts Per Round128.6
    Par Breakers1%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.58%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Glover is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 11 tournaments).
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times (81.8%).
    • Glover, who has 360 points, currently ranks 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.965. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover produced his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.876 (his best mark this season), which ranked 47th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0150.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6762.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.3801.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.568-0.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5033.212

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7972-66-70-72-42
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2069-72-70-69-841
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic469-69-64-65-21115
    July 6-9John Deere Classic669-65-66-68-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship563-68-69-68-2065
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship166-64-62-68-20500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship166-64-66-69-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-67-69-70-4156
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1872-67-69-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.