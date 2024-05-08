Lucas Glover betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.965. He missed the cut in that event.

Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover produced his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.876 (his best mark this season), which ranked 47th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.