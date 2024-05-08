Lee Hodges betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field at 2.510.

Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.320.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 0.387 (he finished 26th in that tournament).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.803, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.