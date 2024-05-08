PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Lee Hodges posted a 58th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Over Hodges' last two visits to the the Wells Fargo Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
    • Hodges missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent go-round at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023.
    • With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.

    Hodges' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023MC74-69+1
    5/5/2022MC75-69+4

    Hodges' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hodges has an average finish of 40th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 0.284 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.117 (118th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.6 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges owns a 0.129 average that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hodges has registered a -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance125293.6298.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.38%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%17.01%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.28%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Hodges has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Hodges, who has 275 points, currently ranks 86th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field at 2.510.
    • Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.320.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 0.387 (he finished 26th in that tournament).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.803, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
    • Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 26th in the field.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.1170.791
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.129-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.450-1.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.1340.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.5720.284

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship5575-70-75-69+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-74-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1272-69-70-76-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-67-72-70-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

