Lee Hodges betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
In his competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Lee Hodges posted a 58th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship looking for a better finish.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Over Hodges' last two visits to the the Wells Fargo Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
- Hodges missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent go-round at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023.
- With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.
Hodges' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|5/5/2022
|MC
|75-69
|+4
Hodges' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hodges has an average finish of 40th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 0.284 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.117 (118th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.6 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges owns a 0.129 average that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges has registered a -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|293.6
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.38%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.28%
Hodges' best finishes
- Hodges has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Hodges, who has 275 points, currently ranks 86th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field at 2.510.
- Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.320.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 0.387 (he finished 26th in that tournament).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.803, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
- Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 26th in the field.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.117
|0.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.129
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.450
|-1.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.134
|0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.572
|0.284
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|75-70-75-69
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-74-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|72-69-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-67-72-70
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
