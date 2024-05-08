Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.939. He finished eighth in that tournament.

Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.988 mark ranked sixth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 3.104 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.480, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).