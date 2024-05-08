Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Kurt Kitayama hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club after a 33rd-place finish in the RBC Heritage, which was his last competition.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Kitayama has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of -1.
- Kitayama last played at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +6.
- With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Kitayama's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|5/5/2022
|15
|67-67-76-69
|-1
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Kitayama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Kitayama has an average of -1.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kitayama has an average of 0.587 in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.404 this season, which ranks 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama ranks 34th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.420. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Kitayama has registered a -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 129th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|303.8
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.05%
Kitayama's best finishes
- Kitayama has played 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 90.9%.
- Currently, Kitayama has 361 points, ranking him 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.939. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.988 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 3.104 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.480, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.404
|1.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.420
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.075
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.213
|-1.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.537
|0.587
Kitayama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|70-71-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-71-71-68
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-79
|+11
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|54
|71-65-72-70
|-2
|6
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|72-72-72-75
|+7
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|58
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-64-71-66
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.