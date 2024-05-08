PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kurt Kitayama hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club after a 33rd-place finish in the RBC Heritage, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Kitayama has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of -1.
    • Kitayama last played at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +6.
    • With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Kitayama's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023MC76-72+6
    5/5/20221567-67-76-69-1

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Kitayama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kitayama has an average of -1.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kitayama has an average of 0.587 in his past five tournaments.
    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.404 this season, which ranks 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama ranks 34th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.420. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Kitayama has registered a -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 129th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40303.8305.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.96%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.05%

    Kitayama's best finishes

    • Kitayama has played 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 90.9%.
    • Currently, Kitayama has 361 points, ranking him 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.939. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.988 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 3.104 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.480, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
    • Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4041.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.4200.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green125-0.075-0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.213-1.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5370.587

    Kitayama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship470-71-71-65-3127
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-71-71-68E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-79+11--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open5471-65-72-70-26
    July 20-22The Open Championship6072-72-72-75+75
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5266-69-69-74-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4176-68-72-68+458
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-70-64-73-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-64-71-66-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-62-68-70-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-74-67-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open868-67-67-69-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-69-75-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1970-71-71-67-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3673-68-66-70-316
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3571-73-82-68+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-71-66-70-727

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

