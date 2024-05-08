Keegan Bradley betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.050 mark ranked 15th in the field.

Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.094.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.670 mark ranked 18th in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Bradley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.601, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.