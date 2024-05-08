2H AGO
Keegan Bradley betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Keegan Bradley looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship after he took 35th shooting -3 in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Bradley at the Wells Fargo Championship.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Over his last five trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Bradley has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 33rd.
- In 2023, Bradley finished 35th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Bradley's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|35
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|5/5/2022
|2
|70-65-67-72
|-6
|5/6/2021
|18
|66-75-71-71
|-1
|5/2/2019
|MC
|70-74
|+2
Bradley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Bradley has an average finish of 38th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been +1.
- In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging -3.033 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bradley is averaging -2.856 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Bradley .
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.056 this season (87th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 84th, while his 65.4% driving accuracy average ranks 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley ranks 37th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.407. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Bradley has registered a -0.655 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 175th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|299.1
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.36%
Bradley's best finishes
- Bradley has played 10 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 70% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Bradley has 530 points, placing him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.050 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.094.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.670 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Bradley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.601, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.056
|-0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.407
|0.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.051
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.655
|-3.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.141
|-2.856
Bradley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-72-74-71
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|1
|62-63-64-68
|-23
|500
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|41
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|115
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|76-69-68-69
|-2
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.