Keegan Bradley betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Keegan Bradley looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship after he took 35th shooting -3 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Over his last five trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Bradley has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • In 2023, Bradley finished 35th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Bradley's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20233570-69-69-73-3
    5/5/2022270-65-67-72-6
    5/6/20211866-75-71-71-1
    5/2/2019MC70-74+2

    Bradley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Bradley has an average finish of 38th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been +1.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging -3.033 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Bradley is averaging -2.856 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.056 this season (87th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 84th, while his 65.4% driving accuracy average ranks 63rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley ranks 37th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.407. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Bradley has registered a -0.655 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 175th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance84299.1299.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.63%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.36%

    Bradley's best finishes

    • Bradley has played 10 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 70% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, Bradley has 530 points, placing him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.050 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.094.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.670 mark ranked 18th in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Bradley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.601, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.056-0.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.4070.877
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.051-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.655-3.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.141-2.856

    Bradley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2968-72-74-71+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3074-73-65-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship162-63-64-68-23500
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-67-69-68-1541
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-71-67-71-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2971-68-71-68-2115
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-67-70-73-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-70-73-69-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1372-74-68-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry4569-70-72-67-1416
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-66-63-67-27245
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4373-68-71-73-311
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1170-66-69-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-75-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2278-71-74-69+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5576-69-68-69-210

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

