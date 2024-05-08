Justin Thomas betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Justin Thomas looks to improve upon his 14th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club May 9-12.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Thomas' average finish has been 20th, and his average score -3, over his last three appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- In 2023, Thomas finished 14th (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.
Thomas' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|14
|68-67-70-71
|-8
|5/6/2021
|26
|69-73-71-71
|E
Thomas' recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Thomas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Thomas has averaged 308.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging -1.261 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging 2.297 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.102 this season, which ranks 81st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.9 yards) ranks 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas sports a 0.712 mark (seventh on TOUR).
- On the greens, Thomas' -0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 157th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|305.9
|308.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.76%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.24%
Thomas' best finishes
- Thomas has not won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Currently, Thomas sits 24th in the FedExCup standings with 842 points.
Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 1.639 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 4.645.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.666 (his best mark this season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.406) at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.102
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.712
|3.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.320
|0.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.431
|-1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.704
|2.297
Thomas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|72-73-75-72
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-81
|+14
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-64-62-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-71
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-66-68
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|5
|69-67-65-72
|-15
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|70-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|263
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.