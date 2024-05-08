Justin Thomas betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 1.639 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 4.645.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.666 (his best mark this season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.