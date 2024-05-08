Justin Rose betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.549. He missed the cut in that event.

Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.118.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593 (he finished 40th in that event).

At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.839, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.