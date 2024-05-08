Justin Rose betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
After he finished third in this tournament in 2019, Justin Rose has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, NC, May 9-12.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Rose has played the Wells Fargo Championship once recently (in 2019), posting a score of -11 and finishing third.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Rose's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/2/2019
|3
|70-67-68-68
|-11
Rose's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Rose has an average finish of 54th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Rose hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 54th.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Rose has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Rose is averaging -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rose has an average of -3.614 in his past five tournaments.
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.163 this season, which ranks 125th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose ranks 176th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.773, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Rose's 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 47th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|293.8
|289.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.14%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.49%
Rose's best finishes
- Rose, who has participated in nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- As of now, Rose has accumulated 204 points, which ranks him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Rose's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.549. He missed the cut in that event.
- Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.118.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593 (he finished 40th in that event).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.839, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.
- Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.450) in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked 24th in the field.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.163
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.773
|-2.996
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.065
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.264
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.606
|-3.614
Rose's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|69-70-69-71
|-1
|82
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|59
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|8
|69-69-66-71
|-13
|85
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|76-67-61-68
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
|156
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|72-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|71-69-75-61
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|67-70-67-70
|-6
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-71-74-73
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-71-66
|-11
|155
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-73-66-71
|-4
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.