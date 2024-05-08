Jordan Spieth betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

Spieth has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Spieth has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.

Jordan Spieth has averaged 307.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Spieth is averaging 0.257 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.