Jordan Spieth betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Jordan Spieth looks to perform better in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Spieth at the Wells Fargo Championship.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Spieth missed the cut (with a score of +7) in his lone recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023.
- With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Spieth's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|MC
|72-77
|+7
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Spieth has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Jordan Spieth has averaged 307.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth is averaging 0.257 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of 1.475 in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.394 this season (28th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranks 48th, while his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth ranks 110th on TOUR with a mark of -0.103.
- On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|302.7
|307.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.48%
Spieth's best finishes
- Spieth has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut six times (54.5%).
- Currently, Spieth ranks 46th in the FedExCup standings with 589 points.
Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spieth put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 5.143.
- Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005 (he finished 10th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth delivered his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.492.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.926), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.394
|2.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.103
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.138
|-0.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.484
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.913
|1.475
Spieth's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-72-71-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|69-72-72-71
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|73-68-72-69
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|70-67-69-72
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.