Jason Day betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
In his last competition at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Jason Day concluded the weekend at -9, good for a 59th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 aiming for an improved score.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Day has played the Wells Fargo Championship five times of late, with one win. His average score has been -6, and his average finish has been 13th.
- In 2023, Day failed to make the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.
Day's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|MC
|72-70
|E
|5/5/2022
|15
|63-67-79-70
|-1
|5/6/2021
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|5/2/2019
|24
|68-69-74-69
|-4
Day's recent performances
- Day has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Day has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
- In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Day has an average of 2.937 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging 0.940 Strokes Gained: Total.
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.256 this season (52nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranks 54th, while his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day sports a -0.419 mark (158th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Day's 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|302.1
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.35%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|9.57%
Day's best finishes
- Day has played 11 tournaments this season, and he has collected three top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- As of now, Day has compiled 803 points, which ranks him 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.874 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.314 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Day delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.057 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.459) at The Sentry, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.256
|1.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.419
|-2.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.252
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.476
|2.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.566
|0.940
Day's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|1
|64-69-66-62
|-23
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|43
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.