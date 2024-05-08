PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Jason Day concluded the weekend at -9, good for a 59th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 aiming for an improved score.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Day has played the Wells Fargo Championship five times of late, with one win. His average score has been -6, and his average finish has been 13th.
    • In 2023, Day failed to make the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.

    Day's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023MC72-70E
    5/5/20221563-67-79-70-1
    5/6/2021MC72-73+3
    5/2/20192468-69-74-69-4

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Day has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Day has an average of 2.937 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Day is averaging 0.940 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.256 this season (52nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranks 54th, while his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day sports a -0.419 mark (158th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Day's 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance54302.1303.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.35%
    Putts Per Round128.1
    Par Breakers1%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance1%9.57%

    Day's best finishes

    • Day has played 11 tournaments this season, and he has collected three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • As of now, Day has compiled 803 points, which ranks him 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.874 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.314 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Day delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.057 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.459) at The Sentry, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2561.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.419-2.815
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.252-0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4762.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5660.940

    Day's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson164-69-66-62-23500
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-72+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4571-64-66-70-910
    July 20-22The Open Championship272-67-69-69-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5268-72-72-66-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4569-74-74-70+743
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2867-70-74-73+4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1171-69-66-74-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry1065-69-67-67-24170
    January 18-21The American Express3468-66-68-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-71-63-13238
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational965-69-69-72-9200
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3670-74-73-73+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-72-622
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-73-76-69+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-72-66-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-70-71-68-95

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

