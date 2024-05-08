Jason Day betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.874 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.314 (he finished ninth in that tournament).

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Day delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.057 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.