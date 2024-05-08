PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    In his tournament at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Jake Knapp posted an eighth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Knapp is playing at the Wells Fargo Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Knapp has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Jake Knapp has averaged 307.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp is averaging -0.043 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp is averaging -0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Knapp .

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.197 this season, which ranks 133rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.0 yards) ranks 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp sports a 0.653 average that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp has registered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 60th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29307.0307.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.43%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.67%

    Knapp's best finishes

    • Knapp has participated in 12 tournaments this season, securing one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, Knapp has 902 points, placing him 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.418.
    • Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169 (he finished 70th in that event).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.018, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 45th in that event).
    • Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.197-0.972
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.6531.908
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.033-0.957
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.202-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.625-0.060

    Knapp's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7069-65-72-71-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-73-74+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open369-69-70-69-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-68-71-69-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta167-64-63-71-19500
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches468-66-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5777-70-81-72+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-72-68-73-414
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5574-76-78-73+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6274-70-69-71E8
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson864-64-67-70-1985

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

