Jake Knapp betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
In his tournament at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Jake Knapp posted an eighth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship trying to improve on that finish.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Knapp is playing at the Wells Fargo Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Knapp has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
- Jake Knapp has averaged 307.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp is averaging -0.043 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp is averaging -0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.197 this season, which ranks 133rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.0 yards) ranks 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp sports a 0.653 average that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp has registered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 60th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|307.0
|307.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.43%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp has participated in 12 tournaments this season, securing one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Knapp has 902 points, placing him 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.418.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709 (he finished first in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169 (he finished 70th in that event).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.018, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 45th in that event).
- Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.197
|-0.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.653
|1.908
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.033
|-0.957
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.202
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.625
|-0.060
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
