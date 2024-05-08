Jake Knapp betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.418.

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709 (he finished first in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169 (he finished 70th in that event).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.018, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 45th in that event).