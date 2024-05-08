J.T. Poston betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
J.T. Poston hits the links in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 coming off a fifth-place finish in the RBC Heritage in his most recent competition.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Poston has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of -2.
- Poston missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.
Poston's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|5/5/2022
|9
|68-69-74-67
|-2
|5/6/2021
|26
|72-70-71-71
|E
|5/2/2019
|MC
|74-73
|+5
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Poston has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of -1 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, J.T. Poston has averaged 285.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Poston has an average of 0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Poston has an average of -0.587 in his past five tournaments.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.006 ranks 96th on TOUR this season, and his 74.5% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 100th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.047, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Poston has registered a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 44th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|287.3
|285.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.94%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.11%
Poston's best finishes
- Poston has played 11 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- As of now, Poston has collected 983 points, which ranks him 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724.
- Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 20th in the field at 2.763. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston put up his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 5.275. In that event, he finished fifth.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.891, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|-0.006
|-0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.047
|-0.942
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.336
|0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.304
|0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.587
|-0.587
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|72-70-75-69
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|76-70-72-73
|+3
|19
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-66-65-71
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|13
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|66-66-66-69
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
