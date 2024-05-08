PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.T. Poston betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    J.T. Poston hits the links in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 coming off a fifth-place finish in the RBC Heritage in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Poston has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of -2.
    • Poston missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 28.25 putts per round (21st) en route to his win last year.

    Poston's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023MC73-70+1
    5/5/2022968-69-74-67-2
    5/6/20212672-70-71-71E
    5/2/2019MC74-73+5

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Poston has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has carded an average score of -1 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, J.T. Poston has averaged 285.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Poston has an average of 0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Poston has an average of -0.587 in his past five tournaments.
    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.006 ranks 96th on TOUR this season, and his 74.5% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 100th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.047, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Poston has registered a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 44th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance165287.3285.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.94%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.11%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Poston has played 11 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • As of now, Poston has collected 983 points, which ranks him 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724.
    • Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 20th in the field at 2.763. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston put up his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 5.275. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.891, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee96-0.006-0.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.047-0.942
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.3360.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.3040.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.587-0.587

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship4072-70-75-69+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3876-70-72-73+319
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-67-65-68-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-66-65-71-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-73-69-73+213
    July 27-303M Open266-66-66-69-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-68-67-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-67-70-70-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship2269-68-73-66-4156
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open363-69-68-66-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

