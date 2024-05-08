J.T. Poston betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724.

Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 20th in the field at 2.763. In that tournament, he finished sixth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston put up his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 5.275. In that event, he finished fifth.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.891, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.