Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    In his last competition at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, GA, Hideki Matsuyama ended the weekend at +7, good for a 38th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 seeking an improved score.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Matsuyama has an average score of +1, with an average finish of 54th.
    • In 2019, Matsuyama finished 31st (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Matsuyama's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/2/20193173-70-70-69-2

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five tournaments.
    • Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama is averaging 0.245 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Matsuyama has an average of 9.764 in his past five tournaments.
    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.338 this season (39th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 97th, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama owns a 0.484 average that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 151st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97296.9297.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.89%
    Putts Per Round127.8
    Par Breakers1%23.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.94%

    Matsuyama's best finishes

    • Matsuyama has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also collected three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • As of now, Matsuyama has accumulated 1325 points, which ranks him sixth in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833. He finished first in that event.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.297, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3382.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4843.974
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.7123.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.3950.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.1409.764

    Matsuyama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-67-70-66-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship2972-71-70-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1672-65-75-76E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-69-67-75+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1369-64-65-66-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-69-70-363
    July 27-303M Open3064-70-73-67-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-69-70-65-9200
    August 17-20BMW ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-76-68-72+5--
    January 4-7The Sentry5871-68-76-69-89
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-68-67-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1366-71-76-67-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7175-71-70E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2269-68-68-70-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational169-68-68-62-17700
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1267-70-72-76-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship669-69-68-67-15263
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open773-70-66-71-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3876-74-71-74+720

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

