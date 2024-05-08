Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658 (he finished sixth in that event).

Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833. He finished first in that event.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.297, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.