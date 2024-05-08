Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
In his last competition at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, GA, Hideki Matsuyama ended the weekend at +7, good for a 38th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 seeking an improved score.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Matsuyama has an average score of +1, with an average finish of 54th.
- In 2019, Matsuyama finished 31st (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Matsuyama's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/2/2019
|31
|73-70-70-69
|-2
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five tournaments.
- Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama is averaging 0.245 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Matsuyama has an average of 9.764 in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.338 this season (39th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 97th, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama owns a 0.484 average that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 151st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|296.9
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.94%
Matsuyama's best finishes
- Matsuyama has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also collected three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- As of now, Matsuyama has accumulated 1325 points, which ranks him sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658 (he finished sixth in that event).
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833. He finished first in that event.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.297, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.338
|2.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.484
|3.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.712
|3.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.395
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.140
|9.764
Matsuyama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|72-71-70-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|72-65-75-76
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-69-67-75
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|69-64-65-66
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|63
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|64-70-73-67
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
