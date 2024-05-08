Harris English betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
When he takes the course May 9-12, Harris English will aim to build upon his last performance in the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, he shot -12 and finished third at Quail Hollow Club.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- English's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score -3, over his last four appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- English last played at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, finishing third with a score of -12.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).
English's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|3
|71-66-66-69
|-12
|5/6/2021
|43
|72-69-71-74
|+2
|5/2/2019
|54
|71-71-72-72
|+2
English's recent performances
- English has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- English has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
- English has an average of 0.939 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English is averaging 1.770 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.228 (58th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 129th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.200, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, English has registered a 0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|298.3
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.35%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.98%
English's best finishes
- English has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Currently, English sits 28th in the FedExCup standings with 789 points.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.106 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.738 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.551 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.228
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.200
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.243
|0.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.458
|0.939
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.730
|1.770
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|65-66-70-76
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|71-73-76-74
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|67-66-71-72
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|73-65-70-66
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.