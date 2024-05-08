Harris English betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.106 mark ranked 15th in the field.

English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.738 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635. He finished seventh in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.551 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.