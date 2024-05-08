PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Harris English betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    When he takes the course May 9-12, Harris English will aim to build upon his last performance in the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, he shot -12 and finished third at Quail Hollow Club.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • English's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score -3, over his last four appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • English last played at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, finishing third with a score of -12.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    English's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023371-66-66-69-12
    5/6/20214372-69-71-74+2
    5/2/20195471-71-72-72+2

    English's recent performances

    • English has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • English has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • English has an average of 0.939 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English is averaging 1.770 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.228 (58th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 129th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.200, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, English has registered a 0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance89298.3301.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.35%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.98%

    English's best finishes

    • English has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Currently, English sits 28th in the FedExCup standings with 789 points.

    English's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.106 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.738 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.551 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2280.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.200-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.2430.836
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4580.939
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7301.770

    English's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1265-66-70-76-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5271-73-76-74+68
    June 15-18U.S. Open867-66-71-72-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6069-66-70-70-55
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3373-65-70-66-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-71-70-67-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1068-67-72-66-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-71-66-70-850

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

