Grayson Murray betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season Murray's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 5.093 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 25th in the field at 3.139. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray posted his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.423.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.723), which ranked 10th in the field.