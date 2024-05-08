2H AGO
Grayson Murray betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Grayson Murray hits the links in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 after a 39th-place finish in the RBC Heritage in his last competition.
Latest odds for Murray at the Wells Fargo Championship.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Murray has an average score of +4, with an average finish of 61st.
- Murray last played at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2021, missing the cut with a score of +8.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Murray's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/6/2021
|MC
|73-77
|+8
Murray's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Murray has an average finish of 39th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Murray has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even par.
- Off the tee, Grayson Murray has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Murray is averaging 0.634 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Murray is averaging 0.520 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Murray's advanced stats and rankings
- Murray has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149, which ranks 75th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.6 yards) ranks 56th, and his 73.1% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Murray sports a -0.070 mark (104th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Murray's -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 117th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|301.6
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.88%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.21%
Murray's best finishes
- Murray has participated in 10 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected .
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 60%.
- Currently, Murray has 622 points, placing him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Murray's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Murray's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 5.093 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 25th in the field at 3.139. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray posted his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.423.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.723), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Murray's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.149
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.070
|1.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.030
|-1.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.131
|0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.081
|0.520
Murray's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|64-70-69-65
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|7
|70-70-63-67
|-18
|53
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-67-71-73
|-5
|5
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|69-63-64-67
|-27
|500
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-69-72
|-5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|73-69-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-71-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-69-77-64
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|51
|76-74-78-70
|+10
|13
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|72-70-67-69
|-6
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Murray as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.