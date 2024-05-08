PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Grayson Murray betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Grayson Murray hits the links in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 after a 39th-place finish in the RBC Heritage in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Murray at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Murray has an average score of +4, with an average finish of 61st.
    • Murray last played at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2021, missing the cut with a score of +8.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Murray's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/6/2021MC73-77+8

    Murray's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Murray has an average finish of 39th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Murray has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even par.
    • Off the tee, Grayson Murray has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Murray is averaging 0.634 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Murray is averaging 0.520 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Murray's advanced stats and rankings

    • Murray has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149, which ranks 75th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.6 yards) ranks 56th, and his 73.1% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Murray sports a -0.070 mark (104th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Murray's -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 117th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance56301.6303.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.88%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance1%18.21%

    Murray's best finishes

    • Murray has participated in 10 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected .
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 60%.
    • Currently, Murray has 622 points, placing him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Murray's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Murray's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 5.093 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 25th in the field at 3.139. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray posted his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.423.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.723), which ranked 10th in the field.
    • Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Murray's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.149-0.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.0701.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.030-1.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.1310.634
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.0810.520

    Murray's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic664-70-69-65-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship770-70-63-67-1853
    July 27-303M Open5768-67-71-73-55
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-76+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii169-63-64-67-27500
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-69-72-5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6673-69-72-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-74+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-77+6--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-71-72E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-69-77-64-518
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5176-74-78-70+1013
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3972-70-67-69-620

    All stats in this article are accurate for Murray as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

