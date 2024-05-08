PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    In his last tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Gary Woodland concluded the weekend at +1, good for a 64th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Woodland's average finish has been 10th, and his average score -8, over his last five appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he finished 14th after posting a score of -8.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.

    Woodland's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20231469-69-67-71-8
    5/5/2022MC70-75+5
    5/6/2021567-69-70-71-7
    5/2/2019W/D73-70-74+4

    Woodland's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 52nd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Woodland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -1 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Gary Woodland has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Woodland is averaging -3.344 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Woodland has an average of -2.371 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Woodland .

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.167 (127th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.9 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland ranks 68th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.166, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Woodland's -0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 178th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance18308.9307.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.07%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.01%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Woodland is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 11 tournaments).
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut four times (36.4%).
    • Currently, Woodland has 69 points, ranking him 166th in the FedExCup standings.

    Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 14th in the field at 1.438. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
    • Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.792. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.007.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.158 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.167-0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1661.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.263-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-0.690-3.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-0.954-2.371

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-68-71-75+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open4970-68-73-75+69
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3369-65-68-67-1121
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2570-68-66-71-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-71-73-72+56
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-73+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-67-67-69-729
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-72-70-71-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.