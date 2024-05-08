Gary Woodland betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 52nd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Woodland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of -1 in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Gary Woodland has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.

Woodland is averaging -3.344 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.