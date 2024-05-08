Gary Woodland betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Gary Woodland concluded the weekend at +1, good for a 64th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 trying for a better finish.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Woodland's average finish has been 10th, and his average score -8, over his last five appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he finished 14th after posting a score of -8.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.
Woodland's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|14
|69-69-67-71
|-8
|5/5/2022
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|5/6/2021
|5
|67-69-70-71
|-7
|5/2/2019
|W/D
|73-70-74
|+4
Woodland's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 52nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Woodland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -1 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Gary Woodland has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Woodland is averaging -3.344 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Woodland has an average of -2.371 in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.167 (127th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.9 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland ranks 68th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.166, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Woodland's -0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 178th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|308.9
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.07%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.01%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 11 tournaments).
- In those 11 events, he made the cut four times (36.4%).
- Currently, Woodland has 69 points, ranking him 166th in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 14th in the field at 1.438. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
- Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.792. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.007.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.158 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 21st in the field.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.167
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.166
|1.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.263
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-0.690
|-3.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.954
|-2.371
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-68-71-75
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|70-68-73-75
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|69-65-68-67
|-11
|21
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|70-68-66-71
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-71-73-72
|+5
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-67-67-69
|-7
|29
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.