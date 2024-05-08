Eric Cole betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Eric Cole enters play May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club after a 33rd-place finish in the RBC Heritage, which was his most recent tournament.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Cole has played the Wells Fargo Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +1 and missing the cut.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.
Cole's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|MC
|71-72
|+1
Cole's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Cole has an average finish of 39th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of +1 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging 0.118 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -0.062 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.221 (137th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.9 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 63rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.193. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Cole's 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 39th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|295.9
|303.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|54.51%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.32%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- With 628 points, Cole currently sits 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.087. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.188). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.221
|-1.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.193
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.028
|1.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.330
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.330
|-0.062
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|59
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-70-70-74
|+1
|38
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
|95
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.