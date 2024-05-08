Eric Cole betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194.

Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.087. He finished 33rd in that event.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.188). That ranked seventh in the field.