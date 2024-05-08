PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole enters play May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club after a 33rd-place finish in the RBC Heritage, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Cole has played the Wells Fargo Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +1 and missing the cut.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.

    Cole's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023MC71-72+1

    Cole's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Cole has an average finish of 39th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of +1 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging 0.118 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -0.062 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.221 (137th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.9 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 63rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.193. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 39th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105295.9303.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%54.51%
    Putts Per Round127.6
    Par Breakers1%18.40%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.32%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • With 628 points, Cole currently sits 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.087. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.188). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.221-1.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.1930.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green840.0281.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.3300.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.330-0.062

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-68-70-65-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship1567-74-70-70+159
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-70-70-74+138
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open669-73-69-63-1495
    June 15-18U.S. Open3969-70-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2464-65-73-65-1334
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

