Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493 (he finished 43rd in that event).

Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 0.683 mark, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.869, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.