PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    In his competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Emiliano Grillo posted a 64th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Grillo has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of -3.
    • In 2023, Grillo finished 23rd (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Grillo's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/20232367-73-68-71-5
    5/6/20211474-66-72-70-2

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Grillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 288.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Grillo has an average of 1.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo is averaging 0.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Grillo .

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.133 ranks 78th on TOUR this season, and his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo has a 0.066 mark (84th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 20th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance163287.8288.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.58%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.36%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Grillo has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 90.9%.
    • Grillo, who has 543 points, currently ranks 52nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493 (he finished 43rd in that event).
    • Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 0.683 mark, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.869, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1330.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.0660.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green173-0.471-1.710
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.5011.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2290.155

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge167-65-72-68-21500
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-73-73-76+510
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1567-65-69-64-1552
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship666-74-70-68-6105
    July 27-303M Open1065-68-71-66-1470
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.