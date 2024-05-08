Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
In his competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Emiliano Grillo posted a 64th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship looking for a better finish.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, Grillo has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of -3.
- In 2023, Grillo finished 23rd (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Grillo's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|5/6/2021
|14
|74-66-72-70
|-2
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Grillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 288.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Grillo has an average of 1.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo is averaging 0.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.133 ranks 78th on TOUR this season, and his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo has a 0.066 mark (84th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Grillo's 0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 20th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|287.8
|288.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.58%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.36%
Grillo's best finishes
- Grillo has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 90.9%.
- Grillo, who has 543 points, currently ranks 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493 (he finished 43rd in that event).
- Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 0.683 mark, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.869, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.133
|0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.066
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.471
|-1.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.501
|1.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.229
|0.155
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|67-65-72-68
|-21
|500
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-73-73-76
|+5
|10
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-65-69-64
|-15
|52
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-74-70-68
|-6
|105
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|70
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.