Denny McCarthy betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Denny McCarthy looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club May 9-12.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Over his last five trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, McCarthy has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 17th.
    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he finished eighth after posting a score of -9.
    • With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    McCarthy's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023871-67-71-66-9
    5/5/20222565-69-74-73+1
    5/6/2021MC77-75+10
    5/2/2019MC72-72+2

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • McCarthy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 287.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 4.359 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • McCarthy is averaging 5.795 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.361 this season (155th on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.3 yards) ranks 168th, while his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 85th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.064, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.717 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance168286.3287.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.22%
    Putts Per Round126.5
    Par Breakers1%21.94%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.56%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • While McCarthy has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 90.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, McCarthy has 567 points, placing him 49th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 0.832 (he finished 26th in that event).
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.606 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960 (he finished second in that event).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.361-1.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0640.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.3552.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.7174.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7755.795

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2975-70-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday271-72-68-70-27315
    June 15-18U.S. Open2071-67-73-70+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship760-65-70-67-1888
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-64-66-70-1681
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6667-73-70-74+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1069-69-65-70-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic565-67-66-65-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry4370-69-71-67-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-70-66-66-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

