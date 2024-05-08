Denny McCarthy betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Denny McCarthy looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club May 9-12.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Over his last five trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, McCarthy has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 17th.
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, in 2023, he finished eighth after posting a score of -9.
- With numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 321.1 (19th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (21st).
McCarthy's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|8
|71-67-71-66
|-9
|5/5/2022
|25
|65-69-74-73
|+1
|5/6/2021
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|5/2/2019
|MC
|72-72
|+2
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- McCarthy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 287.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 4.359 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- McCarthy is averaging 5.795 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.361 this season (155th on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.3 yards) ranks 168th, while his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 85th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.064, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.717 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|286.3
|287.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.22%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|26.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.56%
McCarthy's best finishes
- While McCarthy has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 90.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, McCarthy has 567 points, placing him 49th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 0.832 (he finished 26th in that event).
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.606 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960 (he finished second in that event).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.361
|-1.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.064
|0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.355
|2.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.717
|4.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.775
|5.795
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|75-70-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|71-72-68-70
|-27
|315
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|71-67-73-70
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|60-65-70-67
|-18
|88
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.