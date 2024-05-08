PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Corey Conners betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Corey Conners looks for better results in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship after he finished eighth shooting -9 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Conners has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 29th.
    • Conners last participated in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, finishing eighth with a score of -9.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Conners' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023870-69-66-70-9
    5/5/20222169-71-70-70E
    5/6/20214369-72-73-72+2

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Conners has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -3.
    • Corey Conners has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners is averaging -0.737 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners is averaging 3.545 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.413 this season, which ranks 23rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.9 yards) ranks 91st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners has a 0.798 mark (fourth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Conners' -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 160th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance91297.9301.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.39%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%21.94%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.61%

    Conners' best finishes

    • Conners has played 12 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 100%.
    • Currently, Conners has 501 points, ranking him 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.714.
    • Conners put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fourth in the field at 6.771. In that event, he finished 25th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.803 (he finished 25th in that event).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Conners delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.380, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 25th in the field.
    • Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4130.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.7984.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.187-0.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.472-0.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5533.545

    Conners' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship1267-68-70-75E68
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2067-69-70-74-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship967-65-65-66-1773
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1972-65-71-66-642
    July 20-22The Open Championship5273-71-68-76+48
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-72-65-65-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship1067-70-67-69-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4169-71-71-66-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1870-71-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3870-76-76-73+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4469-71-66-74-416

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

