Corey Conners betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season, Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.714.

Conners put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fourth in the field at 6.771. In that event, he finished 25th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.803 (he finished 25th in that event).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Conners delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.380, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 25th in the field.