Corey Conners betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
Corey Conners looks for better results in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship after he finished eighth shooting -9 in this tournament in 2023.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Wells Fargo Championship, Conners has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 29th.
- Conners last participated in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, finishing eighth with a score of -9.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 2.766 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.202 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 321.1 (19th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Conners' recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|8
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|5/5/2022
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|5/6/2021
|43
|69-72-73-72
|+2
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Conners has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -3.
- Corey Conners has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Conners is averaging -0.737 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners is averaging 3.545 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.413 this season, which ranks 23rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.9 yards) ranks 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners has a 0.798 mark (fourth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Conners' -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 160th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|297.9
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.39%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.61%
Conners' best finishes
- Conners has played 12 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 100%.
- Currently, Conners has 501 points, ranking him 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.714.
- Conners put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fourth in the field at 6.771. In that event, he finished 25th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.803 (he finished 25th in that event).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Conners delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.380, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 25th in the field.
- Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.413
|0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.798
|4.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.187
|-0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.472
|-0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.553
|3.545
Conners' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-70-75
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|67-69-70-74
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-65-65-66
|-17
|73
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|72-65-71-66
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|73-71-68-76
|+4
|8
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.