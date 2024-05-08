Collin Morikawa betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Collin Morikawa finished the weekend at -13, good for a ninth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 trying for a higher finish.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- Morikawa has played the Wells Fargo Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +4 and missing the cut.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third).
- Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).
Morikawa's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/4/2023
|MC
|73-73
|+4
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Morikawa has finished in the top 10 twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -4.
- In terms of driving distance, Collin Morikawa has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Morikawa is averaging -1.512 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging -0.637 Strokes Gained: Total.
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.345 ranks 36th on TOUR this season, and his 78.5% driving accuracy average ranks fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa ranks 96th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.021, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Morikawa's -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 140th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|290.0
|294.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.12%
Morikawa's best finishes
- Morikawa has played 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times (80%).
- As of now, Morikawa has accumulated 1014 points, which ranks him 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.113 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.672 (he finished ninth in that event).
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.345, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 13th in the field.
- Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry (January 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.345
|1.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.021
|-2.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.288
|1.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.312
|-1.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.300
|-0.637
Morikawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|71-70-74-69
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|73-67-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|W/D
|71-73-68
|-4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-63
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-67-67-64
|-40
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
|118
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|70-74-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-74
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|9
|65-66-68-72
|-13
|200
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.