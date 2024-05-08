Collin Morikawa betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.113 mark ranked 17th in the field.

Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.672 (he finished ninth in that event).

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.345, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 13th in the field.