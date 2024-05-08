PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    In his most recent competition at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, Collin Morikawa finished the weekend at -13, good for a ninth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship May 9-12 trying for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • Morikawa has played the Wells Fargo Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +4 and missing the cut.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark also posted numbers of 321.1 in average driving distance (19th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 28.25 putts per round (21st).

    Morikawa's recent history at the Wells Fargo Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/4/2023MC73-73+4

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five events, Morikawa has finished in the top 10 twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -4.
    • In terms of driving distance, Collin Morikawa has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Morikawa is averaging -1.512 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging -0.637 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Morikawa .

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.345 ranks 36th on TOUR this season, and his 78.5% driving accuracy average ranks fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa ranks 96th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.021, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Morikawa's -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 140th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151290.0294.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.19%
    Putts Per Round128.0
    Par Breakers1%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.12%

    Morikawa's best finishes

    • Morikawa has played 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times (80%).
    • As of now, Morikawa has accumulated 1014 points, which ranks him 11th in the FedExCup standings.

    Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.113 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.672 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.345, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 13th in the field.
    • Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry (January 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3451.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.021-2.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.2881.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.312-1.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.300-0.637

    Morikawa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2671-70-74-69+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2973-67-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayW/D71-73-68-4--
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-69-69-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-63-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-67-67-64-40245
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1365-70-67-68-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship2567-70-72-68-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship661-64-73-72-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-73-66-63-14--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge769-69-70-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-67-70-65-25250
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-75-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1467-70-69-10118
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-71-70-67-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-70-74-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7570-74-75-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament371-70-69-74-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage965-66-68-72-13200

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.