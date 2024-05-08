PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout enters play May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club after a 28th-place finish in the RBC Heritage, which was his last competition.

    The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Course: Quail Hollow Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the Wells Fargo Championship

    • This is Bezuidenhout's first time playing at the Wells Fargo Championship in the past five years.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third).
    • Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Bezuidenhout has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 288.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of 2.888 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout is averaging 4.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bezuidenhout .

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.092 (108th) this season, while his average driving distance of 285.2 yards ranks 172nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks 41st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.377. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.647 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 10th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance172285.2288.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.06%
    Putts Per Round127.4
    Par Breakers1%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.00%

    Bezuidenhout's best finishes

    • Bezuidenhout has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times (81.8%).
    • As of now, Bezuidenhout has compiled 785 points, which ranks him 29th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 1.693 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.142 (he finished 44th in that event).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.194, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 17th in the field.
    • Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.0920.576
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.377-0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green116-0.0481.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.6472.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8854.345

    Bezuidenhout's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2368-69-66-66-1534
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-68-70-71-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3873-70-71-77+319
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5671-69-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4973-71-71-72+310
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-68-69-71-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-69-68-68-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5671-68-73-66-6--
    January 18-21The American Express263-67-65-65-28300
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-72-69-68-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-70-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4474-73-71-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1369-70-68-70-11135
    March 21-24Valspar Championship969-69-72-67-778
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-71-69-71-430
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-70-73-65-850

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

