Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Christiaan Bezuidenhout enters play May 9-12 in the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club after a 28th-place finish in the RBC Heritage, which was his last competition.
The Wells Fargo Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Course: Quail Hollow Club
- Par: 71 / 7,558 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the Wells Fargo Championship
- This is Bezuidenhout's first time playing at the Wells Fargo Championship in the past five years.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.766 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.202 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.461 SG: Putting (third).
- Clark averaged 321.1 yards off the tee (19th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (21st) in that victory a year ago.
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Bezuidenhout has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 288.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of 2.888 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout is averaging 4.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.092 (108th) this season, while his average driving distance of 285.2 yards ranks 172nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks 41st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.377. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.647 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 10th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|285.2
|288.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.06%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.00%
Bezuidenhout's best finishes
- Bezuidenhout has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times (81.8%).
- As of now, Bezuidenhout has compiled 785 points, which ranks him 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 1.693 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.142 (he finished 44th in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.194, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 17th in the field.
- Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.092
|0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.377
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.048
|1.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.647
|2.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.885
|4.345
Bezuidenhout's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|73-70-71-77
|+3
|19
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|71-69-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|73-71-71-72
|+3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-70-73-65
|-8
|50
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.