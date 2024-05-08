Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Wells Fargo Championship

This season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 1.693 mark ranked 16th in the field.

Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.142 (he finished 44th in that event).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.194, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 17th in the field.